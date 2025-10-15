Culpa Nuestra EXCLUSIVE: Mercedes Ron credits Gabriel Guevara, Nicole Wallace for ‘amazing job’, talks spin-off plans

Culpables first hit the internet a decade ago. Back then, Mercedes Ron was a 22-year-old with a penchant for writing intense love stories on the online writing platform Wattpad and a pen mightier than the sword. Her first story, in Spanish, appeared in the form of Culpa Mía in 2015, which won her a Wattys Awards badge the following year. Her writing journey continued as she then authored Culpa Tuya, followed by Culpa Nuestra, which were released to the public. A total phenomenon online and in stores, the three-part book series has now been read by a total of 3 million and downloaded more than 30 times it.

The popular story was then adapted into a film for the first time back in 2023, with the second instalment dropping at the end of 2024. We’re at the cusp of the end of the series’ movie versions with the third and final one, Culpa Nuestra, set to be released on October 16, 2025. Another adaptation, one in English, titled My Fault: London, was released on February 13, 2025. Prime Video has brought all four movies to millions of fans globally, while gaining many more and making it a successful release each time around.

The story of Culpables follows the two leads, Noah and Nick, played by Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara, who end up as step-siblings after her mother marries his billionaire father. An unexpected and “forbidden” love story blooms between them. The first book challenges their naive feelings, while the second focuses on their separation due to the involvement of their parents. Finally, the third story brings them back together at mutual friends’ wedding, where they must navigate their complicated past and decide if they’d like to be together again.

Ahead of the finale coming up with the release of Culpa Nuestra, we spoke to the celebrated author Mercedes Ron over an online video call as she got ready for another round of congratulations.

As the mastermind behind this series, what aspects of this trilogy are you really proud of?

Mercedes Ron: I'm really proud of the tension between the characters to have that in a third book. And if you watch the movie or if you have read the book, you can see the tension. Having that for a long time is really difficult. It was very challenging for me, but I really wanted people to be reading that and be like, ‘Oh my god, I can feel the tension’. And they love each other, but they hate each other at the same time. I really like the enemies-to-lovers trope. So, to have that in the third book, it was difficult. And I'm very proud of how it ended up being. I think it's very interesting. And I'm sure you're gonna feel the same way when you watch the movie.

Do you have any plans for a spinoff or something to do with Noah and Nick's kid? Is that something that you would be open to writing about?

Mercedes Ron: Not now. I know fans would love to have a spinoff or another book, but I think the story is very long. There are three books, there are long three books. So, I think it's done for now. But I don't know what can happen in the future. I wouldn't, I will never say never to this, but not now. It's not in my plans.

Are you feeling a sort of pressure because the trilogy is coming to an end with this film?

Mercedes Ron: I felt the pressure at the beginning. But when I watched the movie, I was so happy. It's my favourite movie. And I really think fans are gonna think the same. I'm very happy. I mean, I'm happy but sad at the same time, because I don't want this to end. But I know we have a really good movie. So it's gonna be amazing to see your reactions and the fans being happy, which I'm sure they were, they're gonna be.

What part of this third instalment makes it better or makes it different than the other two for you?

Mercedes Ron: I think the tension we're gonna see in this movie is amazing. And it's also like, funny to watch. I mean, it's sexy and funny. And the locations are amazing. And Nicole and Gabrielle are really gorgeous in this movie. So I think everything is, it's like, I don't know, way better than the other two, but in a good way. I don't know, I really like the movie.

What would you look back on this entire trilogy? 10 years from now, what do you want to remember it as?

Mercedes Ron: I think I will remember as a really funny teenager, teenage movie with action and love and tension. I think it was a movie that, that we needed. I felt like we didn't have these stories for a long time. And I think that's why people really like Culpables because we were waiting for this movie to come out. Not just mine, any story like this. And it was really well done. And that's why people really like it. I really love the movie.

Would you want to cast any of the actors from this movie into any of your other projects?

Mercedes Ron: Would I like to have the cast members in another [project]? I don't know, I would love for people to remember [them] like Nicole as Noah, Gabriel as Nick. I don't think it's a good idea to have them in another movie. Because otherwise, I don't know, the characters like will be lost. I think I would like to remember as they are now. The characters they have now.

