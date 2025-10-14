Jung Sung Il and wife file for divorce after 9 years of marriage, past comments on movie-like love story surface

Jung Sung Il and his non-celebrity wife have decided to go for a divorce. According to a Maeil Business Star Today report on October 14, the two, who have been married for the last 9 years, decided to mutually agree on a separation after careful consideration and have filed for divorce. However, they will continue to raise their child together. The couple shares a son between them.

Jung Sung Il’s agency announces his plans for divorce

XYZ Studio has confirmed that Jung Sung Il and his spouse will be separating. Read their full statement below.

“After a long period of careful deliberation together, Jung Sung Il and his wife have decided to bring their marriage to a close. The process was concluded amicably, and both have decided to support each other as they go their separate ways.

Since the divorce was the result of an amicable agreement with no party at fault, we ask that you refrain from distorted or speculative reporting. Although their legal relationship has been settled, they continue to support each other’s paths, and they are jointly and diligently doing their utmost in raising their child. Jung Sung Il will also continue to do his utmost to show his best as an actor.”

Following their divorce, Jung Sung Il’s love-filled comments about his wife and their love story are being discussed on the internet. During his Yoo Quiz on the Block appearance back in February 2023, the actor revealed that they first met via a shared acquaintance and continued to be pen pals. However, they separated only to be connected many years later. Soon after rekindling their romance, the couple decided to get married within 3 months.

Currently, Jung Sung Il is filming for his next project, Disney+’s Made in Korea, also starring Hyun Bin and Jung Woo Sung. He first gained recognition for his role as Ha Do Young in the Song Hye Kyo starrer The Glory.

