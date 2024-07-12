Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19, to miss the couple’s D-day; Reports

July 12 is a big day for Anant Ambani and Radhika merchant as they are going to get hitched for life. Ambani’s are leaving no stones unturned to make this wedding the best day of their kids’ lives. With each passing hour we are witnessing the arrival of an eminent personality from across the globe to grace the wedding. From John Cena, Kim-Khloe Kardashian to Lalu Yadav and Mamata Banerjee, everyone is here to mark their presence. But the one name who might give this grand wedding a miss is Akshay Kumar, and the reason is that he has tested positive for COVID-19.