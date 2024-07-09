Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Khushi Kapoor and rumored beau Vedang Raina spotted leaving Haldi function in matching nightwear

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina were among the many celebs who stepped into the Ambani residence for the Peethi, aka Haldi, ceremony of the soon-to-be-married couple. While they weren’t spotted arriving at the event, the paparazzi was able to get a glimpse of the rumored lovebirds.

But to everyone’s surprise, they weren’t dressed in blingy and expensive clothes. In fact, the youngsters were spotted taking the back exit in matching nightwear. Check it out!

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina twin in nightwear at Anant-Radhika’s Haldi

Among the multiple videos that went viral from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Haldi and Mehendi ceremony was a clip of rumored couple, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina. In the video, The Archies actress was spotted quickly walking towards an exit donning a blue t-shirt paired with checked pajamas and chappals.

Following Kapoor was her co-star Vedang, who was spotted twinning with the actress in the same outfit. It seems like the youngsters had a special performance at the event for which they dressed in matching nightwear.

Take a look:

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding events

The world witnessed one of the two biggest pre-wedding events in the history of Indian weddings. After inviting Rihanna to perform for the first time in India at their Jamnagar event, the Ambanis flew in all their guests to a luxurious cruise for their second pre-wedding soiree in Italy and Rome.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, they paid Justin Bieber a whopping amount to entertain the audience at their star-studded sangeet ceremony. It was followed by a Mameru function, a Grah Shanti Puja, and then the Peethi or Haldi function that was hosted on July 8.

From Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi, and Janhvi Kapoor, Veer and Shikhar Pahariya, Boney Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Orry, Anil, Tina Ambani and many other B-town celebs and politicians attended the traditional event. Reports suggest that a Shiv-Shakti Puja will also be organized by the billionaire family.

Then on July 12, the couple will finally get married, with the ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ being organized on July 13 and the ‘Mangal Utsav', aka wedding reception, on July 14. The wedding is expected to be one of the biggest marriages in India.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina's winsome social media PDA is unmissable