Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina's winsome social media PDA is unmissable

Born to Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, Khushi Kapoor made her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies in 2023. Khushi, who is currently rumored to be dating actor Vedang Raina, often grabs headlines for their alleged relationship. Khushi and Vedang worked together in the 2023 film along with Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and more.

The young actress attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony with rumored beau Vedang on Friday.

Khushi Kapoor shares her latest look from the Ambanis sangeet

On Saturday (July 6), Khushi Kapoor dropped a few pictures of her look from the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Khushi looks oh-so-cute in her dusty rose sparkling saree with a heavy embellished off-shoulder full-sleeved blouse.

The Archies star completed her look with Manish Malhotra's silver jewelry.

Khushi penned a caption along with the pictures. "Feeling like desi barbie," she wrote while adding goofy and pink hearts emojis.

Check out Khushi Kapoor's latest look from sangeet night:

Vedang Raina reacted to her post in the comment section. The Archies actor dropped a fire emoji, which is described as 'lit' and clapping hands emoji while praising her look.

Apart from Vedang, Khushi's sister, actress Janhvi Kapoor also acknowledged her post. Janhvi called her "beauty queen."

Ace designer Manish Malhotra and Khushi's BFF Orry also reacted to her sangeet look from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's event in the comments. While Manish dropped a series of pink hearts, Orry mentioned that the last picture is his favorite out of all.

Check out the reactions here:

Khushi Kapoor is mesmerized by Vedang Raina's look

Meanwhile, Vedang Raina also posted some pictures of his latest look from the sangeet night. Vedang accompanied his post with a dancing guy emoji and a black heart emoji.

Vedang wore a purple bandhgala sherwani with white trousers for the event. He sported a trimmed hair look.

His rumored girlfriend, Khushi, can't stop gushing over his pictures. In the comment section, she wrote, "Wowwww."

All about Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina

Rumored lovebirds Khushi and Vedang are often spotted together in public. Neither of them has confirmed their relationship in public yet; however, their outings and social media PDAs say it all.

