Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Priyanka Chopra admits missing chaats and dancing in baraats, drops PICS with Nick Jonas

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas were in Mumbai on July 12, 2024, for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding. The duo appeared to have a blast at the ceremonies, as several pictures and videos of Priyanka and Nick surfaced online, showing them having a great time.

Now, Chopra has taken to social media to extend her heartfelt congratulations to the bride and groom and to express her feelings about attending the wedding.

Priyanka Chopra congratulates newlyweds Anant and Radhika

Taking to Instagram, The Citadel star shared some pictures from Anant and Radhika's big day. She posed with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, and expressed her gratitude for being part of the couple's special night. She also mentioned that she clearly missed dancing at the Baaraat.

Her caption read, "Clearly I missed chaats and dancing at baraats! What a special night it was celebrating two of the most kind and gracious people I know. #Anant and @radhikamerch1610 may God always protect your union. ॐ शान्तिः शान्तिः शान्ति".

Check out the post here:

Priyanka Chopra dances her heart out with hubby Nick Jonas at Anant-Radhika's Wedding

In a viral video from Anant and Radhika's wedding day, the Love Again actress is seen dancing to her iconic Bollywood song Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Ranveer Singh was seen hyping them up at the DJ booth. In the video, Nick does his best to match the dance moves to the song, and the couple looks adorable as they groove together.

Priyanka donned a stunning yellow lehenga while Nick opted for a super adorable pink chic kurta for the festivities.

Check it out here:

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Following the grand Lagan ceremony on July 12, the wedding celebrations will continue with the Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony on July 13, followed by the wedding reception on July 14, 2024.

