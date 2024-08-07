Ananya Panday says she has ‘ungli’ for doing cameos in films like Bad Newz, recalls Salman Khan’s special appearance in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Ananya Panday has been doing multiple movies, TV shows, brand endorsements, and more. However, while being busy with her other work commitments, the actress has also been spotted making special appearances; first in the song Heart Throb in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and very recently in Vicky Kaushal’s film, Bad Newz.

During an interview, the actress was asked if she loves doing cameos or if she does them to create good bonds with other actors and filmmakers. Responding to it, the Gehraiyaan actress stated, “I love doing it.” Ananya Panday further told Bollywood Hungama that there’s some ‘ungli’ in her that makes her want to do something like this.

Referring to Salman Khan’s stint in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the Student of the Year 2 stars stated that when she used to see random actors turn up in between movies, she used to get excited. She recalled how several B-town biggies shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in the song Deewangi Deewangi from Farah Khan’s movie Om Shanti Om.

“How Karan always brings back Rani (Mukerji) and Kajol ma’am (in his movies), it’s so much fun,” she divulged. Talking from the audience’s point of view, Panday also stated that when cinema lovers watch stars in some movie while munching on popcorn in theatres, they’re like, ‘Oh, that’s my favorite actor.’ This kind of exciting and fun thing encourages her to make a special appearance in movies.

During the same chat, Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya stated that she definitely wants to explore the horror or horror-comedy genre of films. The youngster noted that the 2007 Priyadarshan movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, is her all-time favorite and something that can still scare her. She added, “I want to look in the mirror and scare myself. I want to do something completely different.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of her movie CTRL on Netflix on October 4, 2024. While she is busy with the shooting for her upcoming film, Shankara, AP, will also be seen in the web series Call Me Bae.

