EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor is the ‘crowning glory’, opines veteran actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar; know more

Over the past years, Ranbir Kapoor has succeeded in creating a name for himself, thanks to his acting prowess. Be it action, comedy, or romance, he has delivered movies across multiple genres. Probably, this is the reason why senior Bollywood actor Mahesh Manjrekar thinks that Kapoor is the ‘crowning glory.’

Veteran Bollywood actor Mahesh Manjrekar, popular for being part of films like Kaante, Run, Dus Kahaniyaan, Mumbai Saga, and many others, was recently in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. During the in-depth conversation, the senior star spoke about his favorite B-town actors. This is when he heaped praise on Ranbir Kapoor.

While talking to us, Manjrekar said the Animal actor is “the crowning glory.” The actor-producer further stated, “He is the best we have. He is superb.”

Watch the entire interview below:

Further, the National Award-winning actor stated that Shah Rukh Khan is very underrated. Expressing his love and admiration for the King of Romance, Mahesh Manjrekar divulged, "I feel he is brilliant. As an actor, he is extraordinary. He is so easy in front of the camera."

When asked if he would like to work with SRK in the near future, the Dabangg 3 actor said that he already had a script in mind. In the chat, he added, "It's a brilliant film where I want him to play a paid assassin. Extraordinary film. As I said, he must have graduated in economics, then somewhere he has come here, so he's always well dressed has a rimless glass ka chashma. And he believes that he is the best today because he plans everything routinely. It's a very good rule."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy shooting for his next project, Love & War. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie will also feature Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in key roles.

As for Shah Rukh Khan, his fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming film, King. The Siddharth Anand movie will mark his daughter, Suhana Khan's big-screen debut. Abhishek Bachchan is set to play the antagonist in the upcoming actioner.