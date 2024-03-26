15 best Animal movie dialogues from Ranbir Kapoor’s action thriller

Last year, Indian filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga stirred up a storm after he came up with Animal. The action-crime-drama film showcased the complex relationship of a father and son who goes to any extent to protect his beloved dad. While the action sequences, VFX, performances, music, and background score were lauded online, people were also impressed by the powerful dialogues in it. In this article, let's take a look at the 15 best Animal movie quotes.

15 best Animal movie dialogues to enjoy:

1. “Time batayega mere papa ke liye mera pyaar fail hai, pass hai, ya duniya mein sabse first hai.”

Not just Ranbir Kapoor, but child artist Ahmad Ibn Umar, who played the role of young Rannvijay in Animal, successfully conveyed his love and obsession with his father Balbir Singh (played by Anil Kapoor). With his impactful performance in the little screen time that he got, Umar was able to make a name for himself.

2. “My father is the best father in the world, don’t ever go there.”

Decades later, nothing changed!

3. “He adores you, tum uske liye superhero ho. Din mein 10-minute bhi nahi de sakte apne bete ko?”

As a mother, Jyoti Singh (played by Charu Shankar) realized that it was Balbir's neglect towards their son Rannvijay that ended up making him yearn for the attention of his father so badly that he lost sight of his actions.

4. “I’m sure I made some mistakes, nahi pata tha mujhe how to train a son.”

After watching his son turn into a deadly monster trying to avenge the assassination attempt on him, Balbir regrets not giving enough attention to his needs and wants as a kid.

5. “Bura ji vekhan me gya bura na milaya koye, je main apon vekhya mujhto bura na koye.”

The way this dialogue was delivered in the film got the theatre roaring in awe of Ranbir Kapoor.

6. “You won’t be like your father, right?”

Even though Geetanjali (played by Rashmika Mandanna) loved Rannvijay, she didn’t want him to become a heartless father who neglected his family for his business and empire.

7. “Hey mister golden spoon, tu who sab kar na jo there jaise ameer bache karte hain, travel the world, see things, ek do sports car crash kar, do chaar affair kar, teri ankhen khulengi phir.”

Rannvijay’s return and his inclination towards taking over the business of his father was disliked by his brother-in-law Varun Pratap Malhotra (played by Siddhant Karnick). This is when he suggested he do all those things that rich brats do and leave the business to him.

8. “Papa yeh to shuruwat hai, bohot kaam baki hai papa. Usko milna hai, marna hai, aap nirash mt hona papa.”

The audience could see the boiling anger and rage in the fierce son to meet the mastermind who attempted to kill his dad.

9. “Okay papa, let’s play a game. Main papa aur baap beta…aapko yaad hai fifth standard mein tha aur Michael Jackson ka concert ho raha tha Bombay mein. You knew what a big fan I was of Michael Jackson, mere saare dost ja rahe the par mein nahi gaya kyunki aapka birthday tha. Usi din ko replay karte hain kuch nahi karna aapko, aapko bas papa papa karna hai aur main aapki acting karunga, okay? Shiddat se karna papa mera ek hi mauka hai.”

Next up in this list of best Animal movie quotes is this iconic dialogue. This scene gave us goosebumps.

10. “Tere papa ke liye pyaar jog nahi rog hai. I really wish he had died that day.”

Ever since the film’s teaser was dropped, the audience was intrigued to see what led Geetanjali to get so angry with her husband. The clip also spread like wildfire online.

11. “Jisne bhi papa par goli chalayi Balbir Singh par goli chalayi main waada karta hoon, apne haath se gala kaatunga uska.”

Ranvijay Singh’s affection towards Balbir Singh was even known to the workers in his factory. Hence, when he delivered this powerful dialogue in front of them, he was reciprocated with lauds and cheers.

12. “I have cut my hair, papa ko chote baal wala hairstyle pasand hai na.”

He chopped his hair as a birthday present for his father and then grew it back because his father said, ‘Nice haircut, par tum lambe baalon mein bhi cache lagte ho.’

13. “You are fighting ghosts in your head do you even realize that? Main ghost se ladta nahi hun unhe kha jata hu.”

The anger got into him so much that Rannvijay wasn’t able to see the destruction he was causing to his family. Leave about taking suggestions and improving.

14. “Aaj ke baad ek kharonch bhi aayi duniya jala dunga papa.”

Such was his love for his dad.

15. “Jo haath teri maang mein sindoor bharega, uski har ek lakeer main check karunga. Swayamwar rachaunga.”

Since he came to know that the husband of his elder sister planned to kill his father, he clearly stated to his younger sister that he would investigate deeply and approve of the man who would be marrying her.

While Kapoor led the show, he was supported by an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Suresh Oberoi, and many others. Which of these best Animal movie quotes were you a fan of?

