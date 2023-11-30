EXCLUSIVE: Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals how he imagined ‘chocolate boy’ Ranbir Kapoor in world of Animal

All eyes are currently on Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen on the big screen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action movie Animal. As the film inches towards its release date, the director and producer Bhushan Kumar revealed why they chose Kapoor for the character in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, along with the producer of Animal, Bhushan Kumar, was in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla wherein both of them opened up about how they ended up casting Ranbir Kapoor for such a violent role.

Sandeep said that even though Kapoor has the image of a ‘chocolate boy’, he’s a great actor and an equally talented performer. “There are films like Rockstar, Tamasha, and a few others where I got to know that he’ll be great in an action or violent film. I don’t know baki logo ko dikhta hai k nahi (I don’t know if others can see it), but a writer-director can see that. That’s the only thing, and what surprised me was the action part of it. He’s very good at action,” he stated.

Bhushan Kumar spills how the ‘boy-next-door’ was cast in Animal

Very recently, Bhushan Kumar and Ranbir collaborated in the romantic-comedy movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. When quizzed how he thought Kapoor would fit the bill, Kumar said he’s a versatile actor.

The producer continued, “He (Ranbir) can do all kinds of roles. I loved him in Sanju, the kind of performance he gave. In comedy and in rom-com, we have always seen the way he performs. Like a chocolate boy, with dancing songs and he’s very good at dancing. So, in Animal, the kind of action he has done, with the conviction.” he shared that director Sandeep thought they would require a body double for Ranbir to perform some actions. However, he did it all by himself.

Continuing with his answer, Kumar added that Sandeep was shocked to see Ranbir do action as if he had been fighting every day with the axe. “So, we’re very happy about it, and there are very few actors who have this kind of persona, who can do a chocolate boy image, performance like Sanju, can do a performance like Tamasha, Rockstar, and Animal.”

Further, the Kuttey producer divulged that the range Sandeep has given to Ranbir’s character is every actor’s dream. “Any actor will dream to do these kinds of roles which has emotions, which has songs, action, father-son relationship, with the kids, everything. It’s very difficult for an actor to get that in only one film,” he shared, adding that initially, they did not think Animal would be a musical film. But now it has 7-8 songs.

