Arjun Kapoor remembers KK: Fortunate to share his voice with Ranveer Singh in Tune Maari Entriyaan

Singer KK’s demise on the 31st of May has left the entire country in a state of shock and mourning. The talented and legendary musician soothed the hearts of the old and young with his melodious voice. Many celebrities, musicians, and fans took to social media to express their deep sadness at this loss. Amid this, Arjun Kapoor too took to his social media space and remembered KK. Sharing an old interview of the singer, he also penned an emotional note, stating that Ranveer Singh and he were lucky to share his voice in the song Tune Maari Entriyaan from their 2014 film Gunday.

A few moments ago, Arjun took to the story feature on his Instagram space and shared an old, short interview clip featuring KK. In the interview, the singer could be seen talking about his career, how he never cared for awards, and much more. Sharing the clip, Arjun wrote a few heartfelt words for KK, as he called him a ‘tue artist’. His note read, “A true artist. Any doubt u had about that is quelled if u hear him talk for 5 mins…I was fortunate perhaps that we got his voice to share with Ranveer in tune maari entry…Our playlists will long allow this artist to be heard and felt…(red heart emoji)”.

KK passed away on May 31st after he performed at a live concert in Kolkata’s Nazrul Manch. He went to the hotel from the concert as he started feeling unwell. When he reached his hotel, his health deteriorated and he was rushed to the city’s CMRI hospital, where he was pronounced “dead on arrival”. The initial post-mortem report says that the singer died of a cardiac arrest. A senior official also told PTI that he had prolonged heart issues.

KK was laid to rest on June 2nd in Mumbai in the presence of his family, loved ones and colleagues from the music industry. He is survived by his wife Jyothy and children Nakul and Tamara.