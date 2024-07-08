5 Triptii Dimri movies that prove she is a rising star of Bollywood

Triptii Dimri is a household name today in the Hindi film industry. She blew the audience’s minds with her stellar performance in the blockbuster film Animal. And now, as she gears up for her big next release alongside Vicky Kaushal, Bad Newz, it would a great to visit past Triptii Dimri movies.

For the unversed, she debuted in Bollywood with the 2017 film Poster Boys and is an FTII Pune graduate. Fans are waiting with bated breaths to see her on the big screen again. But before that, let’s read about 5 Triptii Dimri movies that deserve your immediate attention.

5 Triptii Dimri movies that are hard to miss

1. Poster Boys

Cast: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Shreyas Talpade

Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Shreyas Talpade Director: Shreyas Talpade

Shreyas Talpade IMDb Rating: 5.4

5.4 Movie Genre: Comedy

Comedy Release year: 2017

2017 Where to watch: Netflix

Triptii Dimri debuted with this 2017 comedy film Poster Boys. It was an official remake of the Marathi film Poshter Boyz. The film is inspired by a real-life incident when three men found their faces on a poster of vasectomy. Triptii played Shreyas Talpade’s love interest in the film. However, the actress went a bit unnoticed due to the big star cast in the film.

2. Laila Majnu

This was the first film in which Tripti played the romantic lead. The film failed to bring the audience to the theaters. However, later, it got its due recognition and people loved Avinash and Triptii’s chemistry, soundtrack, and storyline.

The film is based on classical folklore Laila Majnu with a modern-day twist to keep up with the contemporary times. Popular singers such as Arijit Singh, Atif Aslam, Shreya Ghoshal, and others gave their voices to Laila Majnu’s music album. In an interview with ETimes, Triptii said that she was heartbroken by the audience’s cold response to Laila Majnu.

3. Bulbbul

Cast: Triptii Dimri, Rahul Bose, Avinash Tiwary

Triptii Dimri, Rahul Bose, Avinash Tiwary Director: Anvita Dutt

Anvita Dutt IMDb Rating: 6.6

6.6 Movie Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery

Drama, Horror, Mystery Release year: 2020

2020 Where to watch: Netflix

Written and directed by Anvita Dutt, Bulbbul gave Triptii her much-awaited critical recognition. The audience loved her eerie performance and the storyline of the film. The movie's story is set in the backdrop of the late 19th century in Bengal, and the storyline revolves around a child bride (played by Dimri) and her journey.

Triptii also got accolades for her role in Bulbbul. Notably, Amit Trivedi took charge of the film’s music album. Apart from this, Rahul Bose played a dual role in the film. It should be noted that it was Triptii and Avinash’s second collaboration after Laila Majnu.

4. Qala

Cast: Triptii Dimri, Babil Khan

Triptii Dimri, Babil Khan Director: Anvita Dutt

Anvita Dutt IMDb Rating: 7.2

7.2 Movie Genre: Drama, Music

Drama, Music Release year: 2022

2022 Where to watch: Netflix

Qala is a musical story written and directed by Anvita Dutt. Featuring Triptii and Babil Khan in the lead roles, this movie is set in the 1940s and tells the tale of aspiring singer Qala Manjushree and her bittersweet relationship with her mother, Urmila (played by Swastika Mukherjee).

This musical story won everyone’s hearts due to its soulful, old-school music. The music for the film was composed by Amit Trivedi and the lyrics were written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Swanand Kirkire, Varun Grover, and Kausar Munir.

5. Animal

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri

Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga IMDb Rating: 6.2

6.2 Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Release year: 2023

2023 Where to watch: Netflix

Animal was one of the most talked about movies of 2023. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles, this film got mixed reviews from critics but performed really well at the Box Office.

The audience also praised Triptii’s performance, and she earned the title of ‘National crush’. The score of Animal was composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar while the music album was composed by Pritam, AR Rahman, Ajay-Atul, and others.

The film is now available to watch on Netflix.

It goes without saying that Triptii Dimri is one of the rising stars of Bollywood. Next, this 30-year-old actress will be seen in the film Bad Newz, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in pivotal roles. Directed by Anand Tiwari and will be released on July 19, 2024.

Apart from this, Triptii Dimri also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan in her kitty. This will be her first collaboration with Kartik and Vidya.

Let us know which one of these is your favorite Triptii Dimri movie in the comments below.

