Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal says Ammy Virk scolds him for not accepting he made Punjabi songs go viral

Vicky Kaushal's obsession with Punjabi music is something everyone is aware of. The actor often puts videos on Instagram in which he can be seen vibing to Punjabi songs. Remember how Abhijay Sharma and Riar Saab's song Obsessed became a rage on social media after Vicky posted a reel vibing on it?

Now Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk who has featured alongside him in the upcoming film Bad Newz admitted that Vicky is the reason several Punjabi songs went viral. However, he added that he doesn't like when the actor refuses to take the credit.

Ammy Virk on bonding with Vicky Kaushal over Punjabi songs

According to India Today, during a recent promotional event of Bad Newz in Delhi, Ammy Virk opened up about how he bonded with Vicky Kaushal over Punjabi music. The singer-actor said that Vicky Kaushal is responsible for making Punjabi songs a Hit. As Vicky felt too shy to admit it, Ammy added, "Now, he will not take credit for it" which made everyone laugh including Vicky who then mentioned that he always gets scolded by Ammy for not taking credit for making Punjabi songs famous among people.

Ammy continued gushing over Vicky and said that at one point his own film's song was getting millions of views on YouTube, yet people wanted to see him dance to the song Obsessed. He further added that Vicky introduced him to some Punjabi songs which he didn't know existed.

Vicky Kaushal on making reel on Ammy Virk's Punjabi song

Vicky Kaushal once made a reel on Ammy Virk's song Memories. Talking about the same, the actor said that it is one of his favorite songs of Ammy. "Of course, he has other hit songs like Kismat and Chann Sitare, but Memories was very path-breaking as a song that he created, so I made a reel on it," he added.

Triptii Dimri also mentioned that Vicky and Ammy would make her listen to only 'typical Punjabi songs' on the sets of Bad Newz which go over her and director Anand Tiwari's head.

More about Bad Newz

Bad Newz is a romantic comedy based on a medical condition called heteropaternal superfecundation. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film features Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk in the lead. As per Mid-Day, Ananya Panday has also shot for a cameo in the film.

Bad Newz is slated to release in the cinemas on July 19.

