Bad Newz Song Jaanam's Teaser OUT: Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri redefine sizzling romance with an oomph; WATCH

Did someone call the summers back again? Because we are literally sweating!

Thanks to the hottest Vicky Kaushal and oh-so-beautiful Triptii Dimri, the big screen is ready to see chemistry like never before. In the latest glimpse of a song featuring the duo from their upcoming movie Bad Newz, Vicky and Triptii have taken romance to the ultimate heights.

Bad Newz song Jaanam’s teaser out

It’s hot, it’s sizzling and it’s happening. The ‘Biba Punjabi Munda’ of B-town and everyone’s desirable Bhabhi 2 have decided to break the internet with their chemistry. Jaanam releasing on July 9th is labeled ‘sexiest song of the year’ by the makers and we aren’t even complaining because just look at them - right here:-

Internet reacts to Jaanam song teaser

The internet is going crazy and also having fun in the comment section. One user said, “It's hot in here.” Many user jokingly asked Vicky’s wife Katrina Kaif to look into the matter. A netizen commented, “Katrina behen mai hoti toh mai na sehti”. Another said, “Katrina bhabhi dekho iss aadmi ko. Tauba tauba.” The third added, “Katrina bhabhi, ladka haath se nikal gaya hai.”

More about Bad Newz

This standalone sequel of Good Newz will also be starring Ammy Virk, and Neha Dhupia in key roles and is jointly bankrolled by Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions, and Leo Media Collective. Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz is said to be inspired by true events and will hit the theatres on July 19, 2024.

For the unversed, Good Newz starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead and was a commercial success.

Why did Vicky Kaushal sign Bad Newz?

The Raazi actor recently told TOI that he found the theme new and the script was quite good according to him. Further lauding the humor factor in the movie, Vicky said that he hasn't explored the comedy genre much as an actor. “So, without thinking much, I surrendered to it,” Vicky shared.

The 36-year-old further has Chaava in his kitty where he will star alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta.

