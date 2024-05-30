9 best Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna movies that are pure gems

Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna’s movies showcase their on-screen brilliance. The two iconic figures of Indian cinema, have an indelible mark on the industry with their remarkable talent and charismatic screen presence. Amitabh Bachchan, often referred to as the "Shahenshah of Bollywood," is celebrated for his deep baritone voice and intense performances. Vinod Khanna, known for his suave demeanor and versatile acting, has been a beloved star in his own right.

In the list of Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna movies, some memorable performances are classic films like Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Amar Akbar Anthony, and Parvarish, showcasing their undeniable chemistry and contributing to the golden era of Bollywood.

9 best Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna movies that define Bollywood’s golden era

Amar Akbar Anthony

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Parveen Babi, Neetu Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Nirupama Roy

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Musical

Release Year: 1977

Where to Watch: YouTube

Amar Akbar Anthony is one of the best Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna movies. The story is a classic comedy about three separated brothers raised in different faiths: Hindu (Amar, played by Vinod Khanna), Muslim (Akbar), and Christian (Anthony, played by Amitabh Bachchan). They reunite as adults and fight for revenge while navigating hilarious situations due to their religious backgrounds.

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Rakhee, Rekha, Kader Khan, Amjad Khan

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 1978

Where to Watch: YouTube

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978) is a Bollywood action drama starring Amitabh Bachchan as Sikandar, an orphan raised in the slums of Mumbai, who finds work for a wealthy man and falls for his daughter (played by Rakhee).

Vinod Khanna portrays a rival love interest. Loosely inspired by Devdas and Cyrano de Bergerac, the film explores love, class, and destiny themes. A box office smash, it was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1978 and the last collaboration between Bachchan and Khanna.

Batwara

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Amrita Singh, Amrish Puri, Asha Parekh, Shammi Kapoor

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Movie Genre: Action, Drama

Release Year: 1989

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Batwara (1989) is a Bollywood action drama set against social unrest in post-independence India. It tells the story of a broken friendship between Vikram (Vinod Khanna), an aristocrat, and a policeman (Dharmendra) from a lower caste. Vikram seeks revenge after his brother's death at the hands of peasants, while the policeman tries to uphold justice. Amitabh Bachchan makes a special appearance in the film, but doesn't play a central role.

Parvarish

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Neetu Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Baby Shalu,

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Action

Release Year: 1977

Where to Watch: YouTube

Parvarish is a story of mistaken identities and divided loyalties. A police officer raises the son of a captured bandit alongside his own troubled son. Years later, Amitabh Bachchan plays the adopted son, Amit, who becomes a righteous police inspector. Vinod Khanna portrays the officer's biological son, Kishen, who falls into a life of crime, unknowingly working for his real father's gang. Amit must ultimately confront his own brother, leading to a dramatic showdown.

Zameer

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Shammi Kapoor, Saira Banu, Madan Puri, Ramesh Deo

IMDb Rating: 6/10

Movie Genre: Action, Family

Release Year: 1975

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Zameer (1975) is an action-drama film where a kidnapped prince (as a child) returns years later, but the king doubts his identity. Amitabh Bachchan plays the prince who struggles for acceptance, while Vinod Khanna portrays the biological son raised by the king. Romance arises as the prince falls for the king's daughter, creating a complex family dynamic.

Reshma Aur Shera

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sunil Dutt, Waheeda Rehman, Rakhee, Sanjay Dutt, Ranjeet, Amrish Puri

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 1971

Where to Watch: YouTube

In 1971's Reshma Aur Shera, a love story blossoms between Reshma (Waheeda Rehman) and Shera (Sunil Dutt) despite their families' bitter feud. Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna play supporting roles, likely as members of their respective families caught in the conflict. The film explores themes of star-crossed lovers and the destructive nature of family rivalries.

Hera Pheri

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Saira Banu, Asrani, Goga Kapoor,

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Action

Release Year: 1976

Where to Watch: YouTube

1976's Hera Pheri is one of Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna’s best movies, the masala film shows duo as best friends, Vijay and Ajay, who are also petty thieves. Their friendship fractures when a secret from their past emerges, turning them into sworn enemies. With romance and action thrown in, the film capitalizes on the actors' rising stardom and Bachchan's comedic timing.

Kunwara Baap

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Mehmood, Bharathi, Manorma, Mumtaz Ali

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 1974

Where to Watch: YouTube

Kunwara Baap (1974) is a comedy-drama about a poor rickshaw puller, Mahesh (Mehmood), who adopts an abandoned child. The film takes a serious turn when the child contracts polio. Despite the hardship, Mahesh raises the boy. Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna make special guest appearances but don't play major roles in the story.

Guddi

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Pran

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Family, Musical

Release Year: 1971

Where to Watch: YouTube

Guddi (1971) is a coming-of-age story about a schoolgirl, Kusum (Guddi), obsessed with movie star Dharmendra. Uninterested in an arranged marriage, her antics lead her uncle to contact Dharmendra for a reality check. The film launched Jaya Bachchan's career. While not credited, Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna made cameo appearances alongside other Bollywood stars, adding to the film's charm.

In conclusion, Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna’s movies have carved out legendary careers that continue to inspire generations of actors and filmmakers. As icons of Indian cinema, their contributions have not only enriched Bollywood's golden era but have also left a lasting legacy that celebrates the power of storytelling and the magic of cinema. Their enduring influence and unforgettable performances ensure that their legacy will be cherished for years to come.

