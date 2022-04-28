The best moments of Roposo LIVE that have us hooked!

For those of us who eat, breathe, and sleep entertainment, there is a perennial search for something unique and interesting, every now and then. And digital platforms are the one place we constantly keep going back to for that matter. Luckily this time around, we didn’t have to look any further because Roposo dropped some funny, personal, relatable, surprising, candid, and LIVE content! Trust us, the episodes are so addictive that you would not mind rewatching them over and over again. Just in case you have missed the latest LIVE moments on Roposo, here is a little surprise for you!

Yes, we understand that watching a live show or live telecast or live match is undoubtedly more satisfying than watching the highlights but when you have missed the live shows, highlights are the last resort, right? Therefore, to share the best of LIVE with you guys, we urged Roposo to give us some of the best moments that had us hooked. So come, let’s watch the recap of all the fun things that you missed out on.

Janhvi Kapoor’s candid confessions

Forget saying Cheese when the camera clicks, start saying Prune and there you have a sexy pout like Janhvi! The millennial star is not only spilling some tea on how to pull off a pout but also confessing that she doesn’t love to wear heels while dancing. Janhvi is totally owning things up like a boss and there’s no reason why she wouldn’t inspire anybody out there! Told ya, Roposo's LIVE moments are damn addictive!

Lisa Mishra’s LIVE performance

For the Tareefan cover singer, success arrived in the most surprising way when producer Rhea Kapoor invited her to record an acoustic version of the song and the rest is history! Lisa has her own melodious ways of revealing her secrets on screen, and getting to watch her perform LIVE has to be one of the best moments on Roposo so far!

Rakul Preet’s bachpan days

Nostalgia hits different every time an actor talks about his/her childhood memories and Rakul Preet’s confessions are definitely hilarious! From being called “principal” by her friends to typical Punjabi habits, Rakul is like most of us as a child. Catching her reveal some real-life incidents is definitely going to tickle some funny bones!

Sonam Bajwa’s carefree attitude

Can a badass woman turn into a girl-next-door without creating a buzz in society? Well, Sonam Bajwa has got some plans for us! The actress is definitely breaking some boundaries with her stunning fashion sense and here’s how I caught a glimpse of her favourite desk-to-dinner looks and romantic style that made me OWN the outfits right away!

Don’t you think these LIVE moments on Roposo are just going to increase our appetite for endless entertainment? Hell, yeah! And that is why we are going to keep showcasing the best moments till you guys can finally watch all of it LIVE with us and enjoy it together!