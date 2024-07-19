7 best Bollywood movies with English titles that are a must-watch

There are several Bollywood movies with English titles that are still fans’ favorites. These movies belong to genres such as romance, comedy, adventure, family, and many more. As the new weekend is approaching, you must watch films with your friends and family to enjoy the time.

If you can't choose which movies to watch, check out the below-mentioned list. Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan's Student of the Year, Salman Khan's Tiger 3, Shah Rukh Khan Khan, Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, and more.

7 best Bollywood movies with English subtitles to watch on weekend

1. Tiger 3

Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Ashutosh Rana, Ranvir Shorey, Ranvir Shorey, Vishal Jethwa, Rehanshi Mirza

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Ashutosh Rana, Ranvir Shorey, Ranvir Shorey, Vishal Jethwa, Rehanshi Mirza IMDB Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Director: Maneesh Sharma

Maneesh Sharma Release year: 2023

2023 Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller, Adventure

Action, Crime, Thriller, Adventure Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Tiger 3 is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger & Tiger Zinda Hai. In the third installment, Salman Khan is seen reprising the role of an Indian spy named Avinash Singh 'Tiger' Rathore, and Katrina Kaif once again stuns as Pakistani secret agent Zoya Humaimi. The film received a lot of love and appreciation from fans and broke numerous records at the box office. This is one of the finest Bollywood movies with an English name that is hard to miss.

2. Fighter

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Akshay Oberoi, Ashutosh Rana

Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Akshay Oberoi, Ashutosh Rana IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Release year: 2024

2024 Genre: Action, Drama, Biography

Action, Drama, Biography Where to watch: Netflix

Advertisement

Fighter movie stars Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The aerial action drama captures the lives of Indian Air Force officers and is packed with high-octane sequences.

In the film, Deepika Padukone plays the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni, and Hrithik Roshan is seen as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty. Anil Kapoor plays Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, nicknamed Rocky, and Karan takes on the role of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, aka Taj. Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Talat Aziz are seen in pivotal roles.

3. Animal

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor, Rahuul Chwudhary, Triptii Dimri

Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor, Rahuul Chwudhary, Triptii Dimri Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Release year: 2023

2023 Where to watch: Netflix

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, continues to make headlines even after months of release. The gangster movie showcases the turbulent relationships between all the characters. Some fans called it a misogynistic movie, while others loved the plot. Apart from the main story, a sneak peek of the movie's sequel keeps the anticipation. The sequel is titled Animal Park.

Advertisement

4. Karthik Calling Karthik

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Deepika Padukone, Shefali Shah, Ram Kapoor, Vivan Bhatena

Farhan Akhtar, Deepika Padukone, Shefali Shah, Ram Kapoor, Vivan Bhatena Director: Vijay Lalwani

Vijay Lalwani IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Thriller, Mystery Release year: 2010

2010 Where to watch: Netflix

Karthik Calling Karthik is one of the best Bollywood movies with an English title that focuses on mental health. The film showcases a mental illness called schizophrenia.

In the film, Karthik (Farhan Akhtar) suffers from this mental disorder where he unintentionally fails to understand reality and, makes up scenarios in his mind and acts accordingly. He has an alter-ego that advises him on how to live life. While we ponder over who is calling Karthik, the movie's end reveals that it was Karthik himself.

5. Pink

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu

Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu Director: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Thriller, Crime

Thriller, Crime Release year: 2016

2016 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

Pink is a widely famous Bollywood movie with an English title focusing on women's rights. A 'No' by a woman means no, and this has been portrayed very beautifully in the film. When Minal and her friends filed an FIR against a politician's nephew, the case took a reverse and went against the women, but a retired lawyer helped them win the case.

Advertisement

6. 3 Idiots

Cast: Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi , R.Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Boman Irani

Aamir Khan, , R.Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Boman Irani Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Release year: 2009

2009 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3 Idiots, the movie adapted loosely from Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone. The film revolves around two parallel dramas, one in the present and the other ten years in the past, showcasing the friendship of three students in an Indian engineering college. The movie also focuses on the social pressures a student faces in the Indian education system.

7. Chennai Express

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Nikitin Dheer, Sathyaraj, Rakesh Kukreti, Kamini Kaushal, Besant Ravi, Delhi Ganesh

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Nikitin Dheer, Sathyaraj, Rakesh Kukreti, Kamini Kaushal, Besant Ravi, Delhi Ganesh Director: Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Release year: 2013

2013 Where to watch: YouTube

Chennai Express is one such movie that never gets old, no matter how many times you watch it. The story follows how a man who just lost his grandfather falls in love with a runaway bride, and both of them try to save themselves from the gangster family of the girl.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who started career in modeling, worked with Emraan Hashmi and Bipasha Basu, later disappeared but now rocking OTT space