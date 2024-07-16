20 best Shah Rukh Khan quotes which prove to be life lessons

Shah Rukh Khan is King Khan for a reason. The actor has been ruling fans' hearts for several decades and is still one of the most loved celebrities not only in the country but in the world.

He began his career with appearances in several television series in the late 1980s and made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with the musical romance drama Deewana. SRK won hearts with his roles in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Mohabbatein (2000), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Veer-Zaara (2004), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), Dedas (2002), and more.

Shah Rukh Khan is not only famous for his acting skills but his quotes as well as dialogues remain in fans' hearts and these quotes whether about love or life teach crucial lessons in a way.

Here are 20 Shah Rukh Khan quotes that are empowering

1. “Kabhi kabhi jeetne ke liye kuch haarna padta hai….aur haar kar jeetne wale ko baazigar kehte hain” (Sometimes to win you must be prepared to lose ….and the one who ends up winning the end game is called a Baazigar)

2. “Pyaar dosti hai. Agar woh meri sabse achi dost nahi ban sakti toh main usse kabhi pyaar kar hi nahi sakta. Kyunki dosti bina toh pyaar hota hi nahi.” (Love is friendship, if she can’t be my best friend, I can never love her, because you cannot be in love if you cannot be friends).

3. “Dil to har kisi ke pass hota hai lekin sab dilwale nai hote.” (Everyone has a heart but everyone is not good-hearted).

4. "In the world of creativity, laziness translates into an inability to be rigorous enough to create fearlessly. It makes us plagiarise or water our creativity down to make it more acceptable to the public."

5. "Sometimes a lot of us men think we are doing everything for the woman we love, but there is an aspect of a woman a man doesn't understand."

6. “I do have a close circle of friends and I am very fortunate to have them as friends. I feel very close to them I think friends are everything in life after your family. You come across lots of people all the time but you only make very few friends and you have to be true to them otherwise what's the point in life?"

7. “Sachhi mohabbat ko pechaanne ke liye aankhon ki nahi… dil ki zaroorat hoti hai”. (To identify true love you don’t need eyes you need heart).

8. “Achche insaan hamesha acche kaam karte hai”. (Good people always do good deeds).

9. “You know, I think we Indians are afraid to show and celebrate our happiness, lest things change around. But I feel that it's okay to be sad and okay to show when you are happy."

10. “As cynical as it sounds, Failure is something you face alone. Success has a lot of masters, friends, and well-wishers, but failure is lonely. Still, it’s just as textured as success.”

11. “A moment will come when there isn’t anything that’s going right. But don’t panic. With a little embarrassment, you will survive it. All you have to do is make a move and move on a bit."

12. “Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho, toh puri kainaat useh tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai.” ( It is said that if you want something from your heart, then the whole universe conspires to make it happen).

13. “Beauty products se sirf chehra nikharta hai… khoobsurati nahi badhti.” ( Beauty products only enhance the face… does not increase the beauty).

14. “Ab hum apne aap ko achi tarah samajh lete hain… toh dusre kya sochte hai, it doesn’t matter… not at all.” (When we truly understand ourselves it doesn’t matter what others think of us).

15. “Hum itni kursiyan dekhte hai ek khareedne se pehle phir apna life partner choose karne se pehle options dekhne mein kya problem hai?” (We look at so many chairs before choosing one then why can’t we look at options when we have to choose a partner).

16. “Safe feel karne ke liye pehle saare dar mitana zaroori hai! (In order to feel safe we need to erase all our fears first).

17. “Don’t underestimate the power of a common man.”

18. “Whatever it is that is pulling you back, is not going away unless you stand up and start forging your path in the opposite direction. Stop whining and start moving.”

19. “Life mein aur films mein, ant mein sab kuch theek ho jaata hai.” (In films and in life, everything ends well).

20. “Whatever you’re doing, do it once, then do it one more time, even more carefully. Practice will make everything seem easier. Be diligent, be thorough, think of every job you do as the first one."

