Citadel: Honey Bunny: Samantha Ruth Prabhu says 'there’s no guarantee of confidentiality' when any information is shared with Varun Dhawan

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is admired by her fans for her honest attitude. In an interview, she mentioned that her co-star Varun Dhawan quickly became knowledgeable about the show Citadel: Honey Bunny before shooting began. Samantha expressed surprise that the directors trusted Varun with important information, knowing that he might not keep it to himself.

Samantha, who has had a successful career in the South Indian film industry, recently spoke with News18 Showsha. The actress, who will soon appear in Citadel: Honey Bunny, had previously worked with the show's director duo on the web series The Family Man 2. At that time, they had started planning for an Indian adaptation of Citadel, but Samantha was not aware of it. Unlike her, Varun Dhawan was well-informed about the key details of their upcoming show.

The South Indian superstar recalled the same, saying, "They had put up a picture with the Russo Brothers, and I knew they were collaborating. But that's all I knew. I didn't know anything about the series or its world."

Dhawan, known for his straightforward attitude, approached Raj and DK, expressing his desire to collaborate. Since they were making the show, he became a part of it before the actress.

When the actress came on board, she was surprised to learn how the actor got inside scopes even though he couldn't keep it to himself. She said, "We, normal people, had to wait to become one for years!"

Further, the Shaakuntalam actress teased the director duo, who shared details with Dhawan when they knew the information wouldn't be private. Samantha said, "They know there's no question of holding and keeping secrets when it comes to Varun, and yet, they decide to tell him everything. I just don't understand that!"

Citadel: Honey Bunny is the India Chapter of the Citadel series that stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan, Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, and more. Its trailer has been released, and the series will premiere on Prime Video on November 7.

