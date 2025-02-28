Dabba Cartel: Shabana Azmi BREAKS SILENCE on her crime thriller's comparison to Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo; ‘I was concerned...’

The highly-anticipated crime thriller series of Shabana Azmi starrer Dabba Cartel has finally debuted on the streaming platform. Ever since the first look of the show dropped, a section of cine-goers were drawing comparisons of the show with Dimple Kapadia's Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo. Most recently, the veteran actress highlighted differences to emphasize how both shows differ.

While speaking with India Today Digital, Shabana Azmi admitted she was worried about her show Dabba Cartel being similar to Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo. However, it was her daughter-in-law Shibani Akhtar (creator of the show) who remained confident about her crime thriller series.

"Prior to watching the show, I was concerned that we would be directly compared to the show. However, Shibani was confident and assured me that it won't happen. Seeing her belief, I was also relieved. And when I watched the show, it was really a well-made show, but it is quite different from ours," she said.

The 74-year-old further stated their show has an entirely different and exotic setup, with characters speaking a specific dialect. According to her, there is no comparison between the two shows as their show has a realistic approach woven around middle-class women.

Azmi also mentioned that she enjoyed working with her female co-stars and has developed a close bond. On a lighter note, she stated that they forged friendships both on and off camera, which would last for a long time.

Advertisement

When asked if she felt any pressure to ensure things went well for her family while working under the home production, Azmi candidly admitted with a smile, "Oh, it was quite a task, to be honest." She remembered telling someone she had to take up the show as it was her "daughter-in-law's order" while her son, Farhan Akhtar, was producing it.

"But I must add that Excel was absolutely professional and never put any kind of pressure on us. The whole tension, I think, stayed with Hitesh Bhatia (director) to finish the shoot on time. And he had to deal with so many women, who did not make it easy for him (laughs). But it was quite a lovely experience," she said on a concluding note.

Dabba Cartel is currently streaming on Netflix.