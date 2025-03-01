Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra announce pregnancy: Know what numerologist Rishabh A Grover says about special news

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, the ‘IT’ couple of Bollywood, are all set to enter a new phase of their lives. The couple announced that they’re expecting their first child on Friday, February 28. On the other hand, renowned numerologist Rishabh A. Grover has also shared his numerological insights on the special news shared by the couple.

Astrological Details of Kiara Advani

• Birth Place: Mumbai

• Zodiac sign: Capricorn

• Ruling planet: Saturn



Astrological Details of Sidharth Malhotra

• Birth Place: Delhi

• Zodiac sign: Leo

• Ruling planet: Mercury

Taking to his Instagram handle, numerologist Rishabh A. Grover shared his numerological predictions. According to him, Kiara Advani’s date of birth is July 31, 1991, and her personal year turns out to be 31 + 7 + 2025 = 2. He suggests that it’s a great year for people with number 2 for marriage, baby, or progress in personal life.

Grover further mentioned that, as per numerology, the chances of the couple having a baby boy are high. Citing Sidharth Malhotra’s date of birth as January 16, 1985, he noted that the actor is in his 40th year and his charts reveal that he may have 2 kids in a lifetime.

On February 28, the Shershaah couple made a joint post on Instagram in which they shared an adorable picture to announce their pregnancy. In the picture, they were seen holding a pair of baby socks in their hands. The post was captioned, "The greatest gift of our lives (accompanied by a baby emoji) Coming soon," followed by a red heart, nazar amulet, and folded hand emojis.

Soon after the news was made official, the update not only stirred the internet, but the couple was inundated with heartwarming wishes from their loved ones.

On the professional front, Sidharth will be next seen in Param Sundari alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the upcoming cross-cultural romantic comedy film is backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. It is set to release on July 25, 2025.

Meanwhile, Kiara will be next seen in the highly anticipated War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the sequel to 2019-released will be hitting the big screens later this year on August 15, 2025.