Did Shraddha Kapoor confuse fan for Aditya Roy Kapur at Mumbai airport? WATCH till end to see her reaction

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor was recently seen at the airport, brightening up our weekend with her early morning appearance. But things took a humorous turn when a fan approached her for a selfie—she did a double take, almost mistaking him for Aditya Roy Kapur! The fan looked strikingly similar, making Shraddha pause and stare, momentarily caught off guard by the uncanny resemblance.

In a now-viral video, Shraddha Kapoor was seen entering the airport, radiating laid-back charm in a simple t-shirt paired with a blue oversized blazer and fitted pants. She completed her look with a cap, leaving her hair loose, and flashed a cheerful smile as the paparazzi captured her arrival.

Pausing to pose, she was all grace and style. But the real highlight? A fan, resembling Aditya Roy Kapur, approached her for a selfie. After snapping the photo, Shraddha did a double-take, clearly amused and momentarily confused by the uncanny resemblance! After the amusing encounter, Shraddha made her way into the airport.

Shraddha recently stole the spotlight at the airport, exuding effortless style in a sleek blue pantsuit and crop top, radiating beauty and confidence. Her warm smile added an extra glow to her already stunning look.

Fans gathered eagerly, and the Stree 2 star graciously paused to take selfies with each, spreading her charm. She then gently helped a fan adjust her camera for the perfect shot, showing her down-to-earth and thoughtful nature.

Shraddha Kapoor recently attended the NDTV World Summit 2024, where she was asked about her iconic 2013 musical drama Aashiqui 2, directed by Mohit Suri. When questioned on a possible sequel, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress replied that she hadn’t heard of any plans yet.

However, she expressed excitement at the idea of a fresh, innovative direction for a third installment if it were ever pursued. Reflecting on Aashiqui 2, she acknowledged the profound impact it had on her career, gaining her immense admiration and recognition.

Shraddha added that if a potential Aashiqui 3 brought new challenges and a unique role, she’d be open to embracing the opportunity.

