Shraddha Kapoor's desi look from Diwali bash gets crazy compliment from Tamannaah Bhatia and we can totally relate

Shraddha Kapoor and Tamannaah Bhatia recently shared the screen in the blockbuster hit film, Stree 2. Since their collab, fans have been gushing over their bond. After all, they have given them enough reasons for that. Recently, the Entertainment actress went gaga over Kapoor’s traditional look. She was quick to express her emotions in the comments section upon watching Shraddha in a saree.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor dropped multiple images from the star-studded Diwali bash hosted by celebrity designer Manisha Malhotra. The Stree 2 star looked like a dream in her silver tissue saree. Her stunning embroidered blouse paired with a heart-shaped studded handbag, chunky earrings, minimal makeup, and high heels rounded up her subtle yet stylish look. Sharing the images, she penned, “Diwali ke time kya aap gossip aunties se bachte ho ki unki gang join karte ho???”

Take a look:

Soon after, Tamannaah Bhatia took to the comments section and penned “Ufffff” with multiple fire emojis.

Take a look:

Not just Tamannaah, Shraddha has also been fangirling over her co-star. Weeks ago, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress commented on glamourous images of the Himmatwala fame and wrote, “She’s doesn’t just break the mould, she shatters it!” Months ago, Bhatia made a special appearance in Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank. The actress made the audience dance to her tune by performing the sizzling item number Aaj Ki Raat picturized on her.

Watching her electrifying moves on the dance song, even Priyanka Chopra Jonas was highly impressed. Hence, she took to her Instagram stories and lauded the team for creating the ‘banger’ track. She also lauded Tamannaah and stated that she was ‘too good’ in it. Calling Shraddha ‘queen’, PeeCee mentioned that Rajkummar Rao was ‘gold’ in the horror-comedy film.

For the unknown, the sequel to the 2018 film Stree also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, the movie was released in theaters on August 15, Independence Day and since then, it has outdone many movies at the box office including Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan.

