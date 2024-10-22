Shraddha Kapoor wins over internet with her sweet gesture for fans; Netizens call her ‘queen’: WATCH

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor, who recently wowed audiences with Stree 2, is once again winning hearts—this time, off-screen! In a viral video, the actress is seen at the airport, sweetly helping a fan capture the perfect selfie with her. Known for her down-to-earth nature, Shraddha didn’t stop there—she made sure to take a selfie with every fan present, earning even more praise from her admirers, who lovingly hailed her as a ‘queen’. It's moments like these that show why her charm and kindness go far beyond the big screen!

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor turned heads at the airport, looking stunning and effortlessly chic in a blue pant suit paired with a crop top, giving off major boss vibes. With her hair left open and a shoulder bag in tow, she radiated beauty and confidence. Her signature smile added an extra sparkle to her already gorgeous look.

As fans eagerly gathered around for selfies, The Stree 2 actress made sure to pose with each one, charming everyone with her kindness. The standout moment? When she sweetly helped a fan adjust her camera for the perfect selfie, proving just how humble and thoughtful she truly is.

As soon as the video went viral, fans flooded the comment section with praise for the actress. One user wrote, “The sweetest,” while another commented, “She’s so special.” A third chimed in with, “Queen,” while yet another added, “She is so humble!”

Shraddha Kapoor recently appeared at the NDTV World Summit 2024, where the conversation turned to her 2013 musical drama Aashiqui 2, directed by Mohit Suri. When asked about the possibility of a sequel, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar star responded, "Not that I know of."

Advertisement

She went on to mention that if the creators were to explore a third installment, it would likely be something exciting and fresh. She acknowledged how Aashiqui 2 had a profound impact on her career, bringing her immense love and recognition.

Reflecting on the idea of Aashiqui 3, she expressed confidence that the team would come up with something fantastic. She added that if the role presented a new challenge and offered something different as an actor, she'd be open to the opportunity.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor reveals dad Shakti Kapoor would dress up in part he wanted to play and visit directors: ‘That's how he was cast’