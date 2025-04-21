Jewel Thief: Kunal Kapoor reveals his favorite movie of co-star Saif Ali Khan and we can't agree more

Saif Ali Khan is all set to appear in Netflix’s Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, and fans are already buzzing with excitement. In a recent interview, his co-star Kunal Kapoor opened up about his experience of working with him and praised him for his sharp sense of humour. He also revealed some of his favorite performances of the actor, fondly recalling, "Dil Chahta Hai mein kya kamaal lage the..."

In a conversation with Showsha, Kunal Kapoor spoke highly of Saif Ali Khan, describing him as not only a “secure actor” but also an “intelligent and curious individual” who is always eager to explore new avenues.

He pointed out that Saif has consistently experimented with diverse roles throughout his career, like Omkara, Sacred Games, Go Goa Gone, and Laal Kaptaan, all of which have showcased his versatility. He also praised Saif's performance in Dil Chahta Hai, calling it a “breakthrough moment”.

Kapoor further noted that Saif Ali Khan comes across as inherently intelligent and well-versed in global cinema and culture.

He appreciated Saif’s willingness to take risks and described him as a generous co-actor who doesn’t seek to overshadow others or make everything about himself. Kapoor added that this quality makes working with him an enjoyable experience.

Adding to the praise for his co-star, Jaideep Ahlawat shared that Khan brings a vibrant energy to the sets. He mentioned that even during intense and serious scenes, Saif creates a relaxed atmosphere, often lighting the mood with his humor and positive presence. Ahlawat described working with him as a joyful experience, calling him “great” to be around.

Jewel Thief features an impressive cast, including Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta. The project is helmed by directors Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, both recognized for their compelling narratives.

The film is produced by Siddharth Anand and Marflix Pictures, the team behind major hits like War and Pathaan. Set to premiere on Netflix on April 25, 2025, Jewel Thief promises an exhilarating ride packed with suspense, surprises, and high-octane entertainment.

