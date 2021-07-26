THIS entertaining meet between H&M’s loyalty winners and the cast of ‘14 Phere’ had us hooked!

H&M recently conducted a meet & greet for their Loyalty Program members and the winners, as a part of their gratification, had a blast with the star cast of Zee5’s new release ‘14 Phere’, Kriti Kharbanda and Vikrant Massey, in an exclusive and fun-filled meet-and-greet session! Being the official partner for ‘14 Phere’, H&M has brought some lively, youthful and breezy vibes in the movie, and we couldn’t agree more!

H&M has always been generous in rewarding its loyalty members with a host of attractive perks and benefits, and this time it had brought something even more interesting to the table- a chance for the Loyalty Program winners to meet the actors of the latest OTT release, ‘14 Phere’. And what took the cake away was an interesting tete-a-tete of the winners, Anvita Dubey, Bhavay Ahuja, Simran Mohapatra, and Mohammed Zain with Aditi and Sanjay (Kriti and Vikrant). They got a chance to ask a bunch of questions around the movie while also getting to know about the personal fashion preferences of the stars respectively.

Anvita Dubey, a trader and investor by profession from Gurgaon, is a bigtime shopaholic and H&M lover who was glad to share screen with Kriti and Vikrant, and couldn’t believe that shopping at H&M could lead her here! Bhavay Ahuja, a student of Delhi University, loves to shop from H&M because of its tempting vouchers every week! Simran Mohapatra, an IT professional in Bangalore, is also a huge H&M fan and was overwhelmed to be one of the winners of H&M’s loyalty program. And Mohammed Zain, a student from Mysore, loves the variety of garment collections at H&M and the coupons, obviously! And the fact that they got a chance to meet two of the best actors in the industry through this Loyalty Program was the main reason for them to shop at H&M even more!

To spruce things up, there were two interesting rounds in the session. First, each winner got an opportunity to ask one burning question each to the star cast. And the second game round was a fun quiz on filmy fashion and H&M shopping. After a bunch of filmy questions, Sneha Menon Desai, the host of the chat show, declared the winners. As a reward, the winners of the filmy fashion round were given a special voucher from H&M.

Furthermore, Vikrant & Kriti had a lot to share about H&M’s collection and their shopping experiences. They admitted that not only H&M offers affordable clothes but it also has everything under one umbrella. Both the celebrities feel that the range of outfits offered by H&M are fresh, young, and lively. Kriti Kharbanda also revealed that she’s such a big fan of the brand that during the shoot of the movie, she hoarded a bunch of outfits that were sent for Vikrant instead, and Vikrant is equally a big H&M fan and has a dedicated closet for only the brand’s fits! While Kriti believes that H&M is all about comfort, fresh style, lots of options, soft feel, and affordability. Vikrant feels that the freshness and comfort of the outfits from H&M is synonymous with youth, and hence most of the young audience will be able to relate to their fashion sense in the movie. Having said that, both the actors felt and added that shopping the ‘14 Phere’ collection at H&M is definitely as affordable as it gets!