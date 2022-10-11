EXCLUSIVE Birthday Special: Jaan Tere Naam actor Ronit Boseroy credits television for his success
Ronit Boseroy, who will next be seen in Shehzada, celebrates his 57th birthday this year.
Ronit Boseroy is a renowned name in the entertainment industry. However, it didn't come easy for him and had to go through severe hardships to make a mark in showbiz. Ronit may have debuted in the film industry with his blockbuster film, Jaan Tere Naam but films weren't the medium that gave him fame. The actor's grey-shaded character, Mr. Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay in the 2000s gave him his new-found fame. Today, on the special occasion of his birthday, take a look at this exclusive interview of Ronit Boseroy with Pinkvilla.
Ronit Boseroy on his character Mr. Bajaj
Kasautii Zindagii Kay is an iconic show and due to its recall value, the makers of the show are re-running it on the television screens for the audience to revisit those days. Speaking about his character, Mr Bajaj, Ronit Boseroy shared with Pinkvilla, "Mr. Bajaj as a character was very fun to play. I was always excited to see where the story takes me. I got to experience so much through Mr. Bajaj and I gave my best. And it feels great to receive such love from the audience for a role like that. Mr. Bajaj is someone very practical and I will always want to play a character which challenges me on a level where I am excited to explore more and more through the role. I wouldn't say it was easy, but I was hungry for work and success, so I think that drove me towards challenging roles like Rishabh Bajaj."
On the struggle period after Jaan Tere Naam
Before taking up this role, Ronit Boseroy did numerous films starting with Jaan Tere Naam in 1992, which was a huge success, but then there was a low peak for the longest years. Mr. Bajaj's role eliminated the low peak and there has been no looking back for this actor. Talking about this, the Shehzada actor said, "I was grateful for Mr. Bajaj, Balaji Films and Ekta Kapoor for this opportunity. It made me who I am today. I gave it my all and now it's being remembered to this day. What more could an artist want. I would say that 80% of my success came from television and I have blessed to have such roles under my belt."
On being recognised as Mr Bajaj in public places
"Mr. Bajaj is a character that left a big impression on people and made a home for himself in their hearts. People are still very attached to Mr. Bajaj and I am always proud to be called by that name. I'm sure people will remember me by that name for a long time," concluded Ronit Boseroy.
