Shehzada EXCLUSIVE: Ronit Boseroy lauds Kartik Aaryan; Says he shares the same passion as him

Ronit Boseroy has an amazing line-up of films ahead in Bollywood and is looking forward to them being embraced warmly by the audience. One of his projects that is much-talked-about in recent times is, Shehzada. The film features Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles with Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedekar playing equally pivotal roles. Recently, Pinkvilla interacted with Ronit Boseroy and we asked him about his experience of shooting the film so far and collaborating with Kartik Aaryan.

Ronit Boseroy has been an integral part of the entertainment industry for the past several years. His contribution to the Hindi film industry is mammoth and has worked with top-notch directors and producers. Ronit is experimenting with various mediums and wins hearts with his subtle acting skills. He began his career with Hindi films but it was Ekta Kapoor's daily soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay that earned him success as the business tycoon, Mr. Rishabh Bajaj, who creates havoc in protagonist Prerna's (Shweta Tiwari) life.

Speaking exclusively about Shehzada with Pinkvilla, Ronit Boseroy lauded Kartik Aaryan's passion for his craft. The seasoned actor said, "It's a pleasure working with people who share the same passion as you. My experience on the film has been really great so far."

Adding further, Ronit Boseroy admitted that he is waiting to gauge the audience's perspective toward Shehzada. "I'm looking forward to how the audience will receive Shehzada," concluded Ronit.

About Shehzada

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada is an upcoming action film, which is an official adaptation of Allu Arjun's Telugu movie, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). Shehzada is currently in its filming stage and is all set to hit the screens on November 4, 2022.

Confirming Shehzada's release date, producer Bhushan Kumar had exclusively told Pinkvilla, "This one is a mass film, or let's say a full on mass entertainer. You will get to see Kartik in an action avatar. We have got action, music, and romance in a terrific film. We both are very excited to release it on November 4."

