EXCLUSIVE: Farrey stars Alizeh Agnihotri and Zeyn Shaw share valuable lessons learned from Salman Khan

Farrey marks the Bollywood debut of Salman Khan's niece, Alizeh Agnihotri. The film is directed by Soumendra Padhi, known for Jamtara, and features Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, and Prasanna Bisht in prominent roles. In anticipation of the film's release, Alizeh and her Farrey co-stars participated in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. Among various topics discussed, the team shared valuable lessons they have learned from Salman Khan.

The cast of Farrey shares insights into the valuable lessons they've received from Salman Khan

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Farrey cast was questioned about the lessons they've gathered from Salman Khan's 35-year journey in the industry, based on their brief interactions with him. In response, Alizeh Agnihotri stated, "I think what's amazing about him is that he is so young at heart even today. He has such great energy. Even till today, he is so excited about every single film that he does, and he does it with the same passion. It's very admirable that after such a long career when you really don't need to do it anymore, you know, you're still waking up with that same happiness every day. So, that's something that I really look up to."

Responding to the same question, Zeyn Shaw shared, "What I really see in him is that the industry can be so difficult, and you can see in his face that it's bulletproof. He has weathered the storm. He has had the biggest hits, and maybe not as big as he would want them to be. You can just see that this is a guy who's been through every part of the industry, and that's why he's a legend. The hard work, the never-give-up attitude, the resilience, you need to be a different breed of human to get to that level. It's one in a billion."

Adding to the conversation, Sahil Mehta expressed admiration for Salman's unwavering consistency in the face of both successes and failures. Prasanna Bisht found Salman's energy to be contagious, and director Soumendra Padhi described the Tiger 3 actor as exceptionally generous.

About Farrey

Farrey, directed by National award-winning director Soumendra Padhi, is a production of Salman Khan Films, Mythri Movie Makers, and Athena. The film's ensemble cast includes Alizeh Agnihotri, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni in pivotal roles. The movie is set for a theatrical release on November 24, 2023.

