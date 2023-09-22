Advertisement
Sukhee movie poster

Sukhee

Hindi

Comedy
Drama

22 Sep 2023

Rating

3/5

User Rating

4.3/5

Sukhee Movie Review: Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s film touches right emotional chord, gives a memorable performance

Planning to watch Sukhee this weekend? Read Pinkvilla’s review of this Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Amit Sadh, Kusha Kapila, Pavleen Gujral, Dilnaz Irani and Chaitannya Choudhry starrer

by Avinash Lohana

Published on Sep 22, 2023   |  11:42 AM IST
Pic Credit: Instagram

Sukhee Movie Review: Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s film touches right emotional chord, gives a memorable performance (Pic Credit: Instagram)

Name: sukhee

Director: Sonal Joshi

Cast: Shilpa Shetty Kundra,amit sadh,Chaitanya choudhary

Rating: 3

There are many masala potboilers that we love watching on the big screen, but it may or may not have a repeat value. However, then comes a mid budget film like Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Sukhee, that is not only enjoyable on the big screen, but will later also remain adored on other platforms because of its relevancy and relatability. Read on the full review: 

Plot

An ambitious and vibrant Sukhee (Shilpa Shetty Kundra) is her school’s favorite, with everyone confident about her bright future. However, the young girl falls in love with Jogi (Chaitannya Choudhry), and gets married to be a homemaker, only realizing 20 years later that before being a wife and a mother, she is also a woman, who has the right to live her life and fulfill her dreams. A reunion, three old friends (Kusha Kapila, Pavleen Gujral, Dilnaz Irani), and her eternal lover (Amit Sadh) play pivotal roles in this life changing transition…

What’s Hot?

It’s the simplicity and the relatability of the movie, which strikes a chord between the narrative and the viewer, while making sure to not compromise on the entertainment factor. In fact, the first half is laden with chucklesome one liners and witty dialogues penned by Rupinder Inderjit, and is backed by a strong story and a seamless direction executed by Radhika Anand and Sonal Joshi respectively. They make you empathize with the characters, which is a big win for a filmmaker. 

Adding on is the perfect chemistry between the four friends, which enhances the movie watching experience. Costumes by Sukriti Grover, Nidhi Singh and Kevin Mathews Koshy justify the milieu, while DOP R. Dee’s camera lens and Udai Prakash Singh’s production design elevates the director’s vision. Badhshah & Hiten, Arko’s music with Badshah and Rashmi Virag’s lyrics give memorable tracks to Sukhee, with ‘Meethi Boliyaan’ being my personal favorite.

The filmmaker also pays a tribute to Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Baazigar, which is a clap worthy moment for all the fans of the 1993 Abbas–Mustan directed classic. 

What’s Not?

The second half of Sukhee is a little longer, and could have been trimmed by a few minutes, especially by the end where the film starts to feel elongated. The whole film has the right point of view of desire, ambition and rights, but succumbs to cliche in the climax, which I wish was approached more realistically. 

Furthermore, there are more emotional high points in the film than visual ones, so if you are looking for the latter, then Sukhee might disappoint you. A lot more was expected out of Ganesh Acharya’s choreography, especially in ‘Nasha’. 

Performances

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has aced the role of Sukhee. Her performance makes you feel the plight of the character, thus empathizing with her battles, making it one of her most memorable performances till date. Chaitannya Choudhry as her husband justifies the part, and I wish we get to see him more often on screen. Amit Sadh as Vikram aka Chamgadar plays the part to the T, while Sukhee’s friends essayed by Kusha Kapila, Pavleen Gujral and Dilnaz Irani truly add life to the screen every time they appear on it. 

Final Verdict

If you are looking for something sweet, simple and relatable, then Sukhee will be your perfect watch.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Avinash Lohana

Journalism is not just a profession, but a passion for him. ‘Just between you & me’ is his favorite line, if you know, you know! A ...

Read more

Credits: Pinkvilla

Movie Reviews

