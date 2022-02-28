EXCLUSIVE: Ronit Roy on Swaran Ghar & his break from small screen: There was a lot of mediocrity on television

Ronit Bose Roy’s Swaran Ghar premieres tonight and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor opens up about signing the show. “It’s not going to sound good when I say this but the initial reason was very selfish. I found my role to be very nice and exciting. So on narration level the role was very good and I saw amazing potential in it. The reason why I stopped doing television was that there was a lot of mediocrity on television, and that isn't there on this show,” he states.

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are backing the show, which was another reason for Ronit to say yes to it. “Then Sangita Ghosh as my co-star who I feel is also extremely talented and willing to go an extra mile to draw out that performance and put it out there. So there were no negatives in the show, but only positives.” says Ronit.

He has been away from TV for a while now. So what does a maker have to do to convince Ronit to be a part of their show? “They have to offer me a lot of money,” Ronit laughs, adding, “I am not difficult to approach, I am really approachable. Dekho sur saat hi hote hai na Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Dha Ni, and with them we have made so many songs. So the point is not to do something different. The story might sound similar to something that I have done before or seen before, but the point is how are we going to tell the story now,” shares Ronit.

He further adds, “So it's very simple - what is the story? Do I find it interesting and if I do, who is going to be telling the story? Is that person telling the story interesting or not? Third thing is, what am I doing in that story and is that interesting or not? Over the years my audience has come to expect a certain something from me in my work, because those are the people who I work for. I don’t want to let them down. So coming back to my poor joke that I made, you might offer me all the money in the world, but if they think that I am going to let down my audience, then I won’t take the money.”

