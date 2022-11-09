Everything you should know about Malaika Arora's fitness regime and diet secrets

Malaika Arora is one of Bollywood's fittest and most beautiful divas. She is seen following her fitness routine with perfection and makes millions of hearts beat with her stunning on-screen person and her fit body. Right from the Chhaiya Chhaiya days, Malaika has maintained her fitness levels and is one of the celebs in Bollywood who hasn't skipped a day of the gym in decades. Be it yoga, gym, or taking a quick swim, the diva is an ardent fitness enthusiast who often motivates her fans and followers to adopt a healthy lifestyle. About Malaika Arora's fitness regime

Malaika often posts motivating posts and videos on her Instagram, educating her fans about the importance of staying fit. She loves doing yoga and even runs her own yoga studio called Diva Studio. To maintain her perfectly toned figure, Malaika always makes sure that she doesn’t miss her workout any day despite her hectic work commitments. She also credited yoga for healing her when she was going through her divorce from actor Arbaaz Khan. Meanwhile, Malaika's workout consists of different exercises, including cardio, weight training, Yoga and Pilates, etc. On some days, Malaika even opts for HIIT (high-intensity training sessions)

Malaika Arora shares her love for Yoga She begins her workout by starting with cardio, followed by pilates and strength exercises. She also does yoga every day and always tries to push her limits. In 2019, Malaika, in an old interview with GQ revealed how she was introduced. To note, Yoga offers physical and mental health benefits for people of all ages. From meditation and breathing techniques to insane postures, she does it all and she does it well. She added that a couple of years ago, she had suffered an injury and was told to try Yoga and see if it works for her. "And, I think since then this love affair with Yoga just hasn’t stopped," she said. Malaika revealed that she starts her Yoga session with Surya Namaskar, which is then followed by basic meditation and Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga. Out of all the workouts she does, Malaika enjoys Yoga the most.

Practicing Pilates Malaika also switches up her routine and does Pilates. It is a form of low-impact exercise that aims to strengthen muscles while improving postural alignment and flexibility. Pilates is a well-known exercise and lifestyle across the globe and is a popular choice of exercise for hundreds of thousands of people. Talking to the Times Of India Health, she talked about why she turned to Pilates and what keeps her fit. She said that even though it looks easier, it requires sincerity, concentration, and dedication to follow the routine and do justice to it. Further, Malaika said that she was suffering from a hamstring injury and someone suggested that she should give it a try. Once she began doing it regularly, she could sense the change and since then it became part of her life.

Workout on lazy days Like all of us, there are occasions when Malaika feels a bit lazy about exercising and performing the rigorous routine, hence the diva settles with loads and loads of stretching.

Malaika Arora's love for Ayurveda Malaika has always been a faithful follower of Ayurveda. What is Ayurveda? It embraces the whole of you and acknowledges the connection between your mind, body, and soul. Ayurveda was developed more than 3,000 years ago in India and it is a traditional medicine system that focuses on promoting wellness of body, mind, and spirit. The diva makes sure to eat healthily and drink a lot of fluids to make her skin look fresh and keep her gut health intact.

What is Malaika Arora's diet? Malaika is the biggest example of how one can look so beautiful with clean eating and focusing on fitness. Also, she follows intermittent fasting and we can clearly see the results in her. Malaika, who swears by intermittent fasting, talked about the same, and told GQ, "I do, every single day. More importantly, I don’t deprive myself of any food. I eat everything but I just eat it during the fixed time frame. So, my last meal of the day gets done by 6:30 pm." She added that she has never been able to understand fat diets. Malaika said that when a person follows such diets for a period but then eventually it comes back. So, for Malaika, fat diets for a no! "Like Keto, for instance, I'm sure it works for people but I guess I’m just somebody who doesn’t really propagate it too much," she said.

About Malaika Arora’s diet Talking to ETimes, Malaika revealed that she begins her day by indulging in a healthy liquid diet. She has also turned vegetarian and Malaika revealed that all her meals are home-cooked and she rarely eats out. She also avoids eating junk food. Her diet routine goes like this: Malaika has coconut oil, some ghee, jeera water, and a glass of lemon juice in the morning.

She breaks her fast with nuts, which are rich in tons of benefits and provide her with great energy to kickstart her day. Throughout the day, the actor ensures her body is hydrated.

For lunch, her meal consists of a balance of carbs, good fats, and protein. She added that she eats foods such as rice with chicken, some vegetables, or whole grains.

For snacks, in the evening, she enjoys a very light, healthy snack.

And for her final meal, dinner, Malaika eats a little of everything like vegetables, or if a person is a meat-eater then meat, eggs, or a bit of legume or lentils. "I divide it and make sure to try and have as wholesome a meal as possible. And that's it. I don't have anything after 7 pm," she said.

So, if you also want to have a fabulous body like Malaika Arora or want to maintain a healthy and toned body, a regular workout regime with a healthy diet can help you achieve your fitness goals.

