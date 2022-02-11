EXCLUSIVE: Arslan Goni tests positive for COVID-19 while shooting in Turkey; Gives health update

Arslan Goni, known for his role in the web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, has tested positive for COVID-19. He was shooting for a new project in Turkey titled Love Ek Tarfa. Well, it is just a mild infection as he is already in the recovery stage. He took to his Instagram handle to share a pic of himself and also gave a health update. Arslan Goni is TV actor Aly Goni's brother. Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu was produced by Ekta Kapoor and also features Patralekhaa, Parth Samthaan, and Danish Hussain in prominent roles.

Sharing the update on Instagram, the actor wrote "Fourth day of recovery". We got our hands on another pic of the actor which shows him wearing a mask in what looks like a hotel room and on the side, one can spot an IV drip as well. Earlier, while shooting for a sequence in the film, Arslan had broken his nose too. But that did not stop him from finishing the shoot for the day. The actor is always making headlines because of his rumoured relationship with Sussanne Khan.

Arslan Goni has also worked in Bollywood movies Jia Aur Jia and Kirayenama. As far as his project is concerned, Arslan has not divulged much information on it, but going by his previous ventures, one can expect it to be yet another phenomenal performance.

Talking about the Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu series, it is set in the '80s-'90s era of the Mumbai underworld and chronicles the journey and rise of Parth Samthaan's character Nawab aka Hero.

