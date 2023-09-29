EXCLUSIVE: DJ Ganesh reveals Ranveer Singh created playlist for Karan Johar’s party; SRK, Salman Khan danced

From Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to Nataša Stanković and Hardik Pandya’s wedding, DJ Ganesh has played in several star-studded weddings. While some got teary-eyed at hearing his musical mashup, others couldn’t stop dancing the night to his tunes. Pinkvilla got the celebrity DJ talking who spilled some secrets about B-town. In the exclusive interview, he also shared his experience of playing at Karan Johar’s party and jamming with Ranveer Singh.

DJ Ganesh on jamming with Ranveer Singh

Karan Johar is known for hosting lavish, fun-filled, and star-studded parties in B-town. Since music is essential for the filmmaker, he often invites DJ Ganesh to play at the event. During his chat with Pinkvilla, the DJ revealed that Ranveer Singh and he once jammed together to create a playlist that they performed at KJo’s party. Sharing what kind of songs they played, he said, “Jo bhi 90s me bajtey hai.”

Revealing more about the event, Ganesh said, “There was a time when Shah Rukh sir, Salman sir, every actor was on the dance floor and I was playing their hits and people were just getting mad, new-age actors also. I started at around 10:30 when Hrithik sir, Ranveer, like many actors started, from Shahid Kapoor to everyone. My dream came true that I played for that party and it was something different. I can’t tell you the experience but watching them all in one dance floor was just…”

DJ Ganesh on meeting Ranveer Singh for the first time

Prior to the event, DJ Ganesh sat with Ranveer Singh to create remixes and the party playlist. Sharing his experience of meeting the Gully Boy actor, Ganesh said, “So, I got a call for Karan sir’s party someone from the office told me Ranveer wants to meet me, he wants music to be the most happening music of the era. I still remember the first actor I met in my life in person was Ranveer Singh and he was so down to Earth and so humble and kind.”

Sharing about the inputs the actor gave him, the DJ said, “He told me that we should concentrate on proper Bollywood music so if there’s actors like Shah Rukh sir then we need to play on his favorite tracks like top tracks which are big and he then guided me with them." "He was behind with me on the console. We made one remix for Karan sir also Dufflewale song, we made that remix and they like it. There was a performance also on it,” he added.

