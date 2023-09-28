EXCLUSIVE: DJ Ganesh recalls playing at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding; shares actress got emotional

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are two of the most successful and popular actors in Bollywood. They are also a well-known and much-talked couple. In February this year, the couple tied the knot in Rajasthan. DJ Ganesh had performed at their lavish wedding. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he spoke about his experience performing at the wedding.

DJ Ganesh talks about Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, DJ Ganesh was asked about playing at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding which took place earlier this year. Ganesh said that he played at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party where Kiara liked his music. Later in January, he got a call from them about their wedding. He said: "So I curated one mashup also for them at the wedding." Explaining the mashup, the DJ stated: "Whichever songs they have been picturized from, Shershaah and few songs from Kabir Singh..I took that song and made a mashup of that and I played at the Haldi party." Ganesh also spoke about how Kiara got emotional at that moment. "And I saw them like dancing on that mashup and they were just amazing. Kiara once cried also...I saw that. That mashup and the songs touched her in a way that she got that feeling like she remembered some moments..," he added.

Check out the interview:

About Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starred together in the biographical war drama film Shershaah. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the film was based on the late Army officer Vikram Batra while Kiara played his fiancee. Quickly afterward, both the actors started dating and eventually got married on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Their wedding was covered extensively by the media and their wedding pictures remain the most liked Instagram post in India as of now. The wedding, which took place at the Suryagarh Palace, had no phone policy for its guests to avoid leaking of any pictures or videos from the ceremony.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra shares PIC enjoying sunset, fans wonder if Kiara Advani captured the ‘magical’ moment