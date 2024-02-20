EXCLUSIVE: King talks about whether his songs are inspired by his personal life; says THIS

Singer-rapper, Arpan Kumar Chandel aka King, is no less than a musical sensation in India. The young crowd of India is crazy for his music, especially songs like Tu Aake Dekhle and Maan Meri Jaan. While the craze for him among Gen Z knows no bounds, everyone's also curious to know what is it that inspires him to create music everyone can vibe on. Is it his personal life? Well, King has answered the big question in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and has admitted that his old songs used to be inspired by his life.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, King admitted that his music used to be inspired by his life earlier but now he goes with the flow. "It used to be related to my life back then, but truly saying from the past 2-3 years nothing has been related to my past, and anything. I think I've grown up and I've seen life enough that I don't need to go back, a lot is happening right in front of my eyes. So I just go with the flow. I don't put too much pressure on my brain. I just make art, that's it," he said.

When asked to mention a song that he wrote specifically on a situation in his personal life, he said, "All the songs that I've written are based on truth. I've a habit that I can't write a lie. You can listen to whichever song of mine, you'll always find something related to me. But it'll be told in a way that it's the story of every listener. So, I feel that nothing that's happening in my life and people's lives is different. It's just that someone is earning more and someone's earning less, but everyone's story is same." said King.

King on the high relatability of his songs

Further adding about the high relatability of his songs, King said, "I write down whatever I am feeling, so I think when someone listens to that song, that person doesn't think about my condition, but what's going on in his/her life and relates to it."

