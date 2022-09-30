EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Bhatt says Brahmastra is ‘quantum leap’; Calls Ayan Mukerji ‘James Cameron of Indian Cinema’

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra has been breaking box-office records and winning the hearts of millions of people. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer film are loved by all; now all eyes are on parts 2 and 3 of the film. Well, a lot of appreciation is coming in from several celebrities in the film industry and the recent one is from Mahesh Bhatt. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Mahesh praised Ayan and Brahmastra.

When asked about the change in filmmaking now, Mahesh Bhatt instantly quipped, “I was dazzled by Brahmastra. When I saw the film, I felt that this is a quantum leap and I have no hesitation in saying that Ayan is the James Cameron of the Indian cinema world,” he said. Mahesh Bhatt further added, “Of course, it required a Disney and the likes of Uday Shankar and Karan Johar and the support of Ranbir and Alia and Ayan’s entire team but I think that it is something quite amazing.”