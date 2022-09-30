EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Bhatt says Brahmastra is ‘quantum leap’; Calls Ayan Mukerji ‘James Cameron of Indian Cinema’
Mahesh Bhatt in an exclusive interview praised Ayan Mukerji and his film Brahmastra.
Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra has been breaking box-office records and winning the hearts of millions of people. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer film are loved by all; now all eyes are on parts 2 and 3 of the film. Well, a lot of appreciation is coming in from several celebrities in the film industry and the recent one is from Mahesh Bhatt. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Mahesh praised Ayan and Brahmastra.
When asked about the change in filmmaking now, Mahesh Bhatt instantly quipped, “I was dazzled by Brahmastra. When I saw the film, I felt that this is a quantum leap and I have no hesitation in saying that Ayan is the James Cameron of the Indian cinema world,” he said. Mahesh Bhatt further added, “Of course, it required a Disney and the likes of Uday Shankar and Karan Johar and the support of Ranbir and Alia and Ayan’s entire team but I think that it is something quite amazing.”
Mahesh Bhatt went on to appreciate Ayan Mukerji’s audacity and said, “There is a filmmaker here who says that I am going to stand up and make movies which are going to be as good as the best content that is created by the world. And so, it’s playing overseas. Just standing up and mesmerizing them by being rooted in India. They are rooted here and yet they are very contemporary in their packaging and the way it looks. It has the breath of India. It’s not referenced from somewhere, it comes from his own DNA, his own gene pool.”
Meanwhile, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will reprise their roles as Shiva and Isha in Brahmastra Part Two: Dev. No release date for the film has been announced yet, however, Ayan Mukerji revealed that he is targeting a December 2025 release for the second part.
