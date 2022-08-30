EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra on her Hollywood journey: After 10 years, I am doing the kind of roles I want to

Global star Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved celebs in the industry. Priyanka has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. PeeCee marked her Hollywood debut with the American TV show Quantico, where Priyanka essayed the role of Alex Parrish. Ever since then, there’s no full stop to her cinematic journey. The actress has also worked in films like The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch and Isn’t It Romantic. After working in Hollywood for a decade, Priyanka still feels that she is a new-kid-on-the-block.

Priyanka Chopra on her decade long journey in Hollywood

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Priyanka said, “I am a high-achiever, I have always been a high achiever. I am someone who is goal oriented. I like challenges, growth, evolution and knowledge. When you combine all of these things, there is a lot more that I want to do. If I break it down, I have had an incredibly successful career as an actor in India. I have worked with the best filmmakers, and I have done films that I am really really proud of. And now I want to be able to, as an actor, create that body of work in English language which is in America.”

Priyanka Chopra noted that after 10 years of hard work in the US, things seem to be finally looking up for her in Hollywood. “As an actor, I am still new (in Hollywood). After 10 years of working here, I have just about reached the point where I am doing the kind of roles I want to, where I have the kind of credibility within the industry that I have worked really hard for, where I have trust with the partners that I am working with,” she added.

On the work front, Priyanka is set to star in the spy thriller series Citadel with Richard Madden, romantic comedy It’s All Coming Back To Me with Sam Heughan.