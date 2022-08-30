Priyanka Chopra on her changing perception of failure: I get up stronger than I would've in my 20s; EXCLUSIVE

Global star Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved celebs in the industry. Priyanka has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood and Hollywood and also enjoys a massive fan following. The Baywatch star is enjoying her new phase of life as she recently become a mom when she welcomed her daughter Malti Marie Jonas Chopra with husband Nick Jonas via surrogacy. Of late, the actress has been treating her fans to adorable glimpses of the little bundle of joy, and her fans are all for it. Apart from being an actor and a mother, PeeCee is a successful entrepreneur and has recently launched her haircare brand Anomaly in India on beauty and lifestyle focussed e-tailer Nykaa. Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress talked about her new venture and also opened about her failures.

Priyanka Chopra on her failures

Talking to us, Priyanka shared that she too had a fair share of failures in her life. On being asked “if your point of view or perception towards failure changed over years.” PeeCee said, “I have had multiple things that haven’t worked out in my life, I mean I just don’t talk about them. I am not someone who rests on my failures. I believed, they are natural part of life and failure will happen to every single person. It’s what you do after failure that makes you the person that you’ll become and yes I do think as I am getting older.”

Talking about how she thinks about her failures in her 40s, Priyanka said, “I am 40 now, I think about it my approach to failure, it still hurts, it still stings, I still cry with my family and I really feel very shitty but you know I get up faster, I get up stronger than I would have in my 20s and I think that is now because I’ve built a career where I feel a lot more comfortable about the woman that I have become, the opportunities that I have, the career that I have been able to create, the love and faith, the audience have given me overtime and people who know about me, who care about me, I have had consistent support. You believe in yourself a lot more when you do something for a long time. And yes, off course, from where I started out to now, I’m a very different person and have learnt a lot more.”

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

On the work front, Priyanka is set to star in the spy thriller series Citadel with Richard Madden, romantic comedy It’s All Coming Back To Me with Sam Heughan and Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.