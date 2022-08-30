EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra says Ranveer Singh would look cute in curly hair; Wants to see Katrina in bob cut

Global star Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved celebs in the industry. She has an abundance of talent and never wanted to be fixed it in a jar, the star wanted to try and do something big. In Bollywood, PeeCee impressed us with her mind-blowing performances in films like The White Tiger, Barfi, The Sky Is Pink, Mary Kom, Agneepath, Kaminey, Fashion, and many more. The Barfi actress marked her Hollywood debut with the American TV show Quantico, where she essayed the role of Alex Parrish. Ever since then, there’s no full stop to her cinematic journey. Apart from being an actor, PeeCee is a successful entrepreneur and has recently launched her haircare brand Anomaly in India on beauty and lifestyle focussed e-tailer Nykaa. Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress was asked about who would she give her iconic character’s hairstyles in the film industry.

Priyanka Chopra says Ranveer Singh would look good in curly hair

On being asked about who would look good in her Barfi character’s hairdo, the actress replied, “I think Ranveer Singh would look really cute with curly hair.” For Dostana, she opted for Alia Bhatt and said blow dry would look really amazing on her. For her bob cut in Pyar Impossible, PeeCee said she would love to see that on Katrina Kaif as she would look great in short hair. For her Bajirao Mastani look, she opted for Janhvi Kapoor, adding that it would look beautiful on the Dhadak actress’s face. And lastly for Gunday, she suggested Deepika Padukone’s name.

Priyanka Chopra's personal life

Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti through surrogacy earlier this year. On January 22, Priyanka and Nick had made the announcement on Instagram and also shared their daughter's photo as she came home after spending 100 days in the NICU.Q “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time. Although the celebrity parents have decided to keep her away from social media and paparazzi, for the time being, PeeCee and Nick drop photos of their little one with her face hidden. In an interview with The New Indian Express, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra asserted that probably the star couple will reveal Malti’s face, once she turns 1 year old.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming project

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is set to star in the spy thriller series Citadel with Richard Madden, romantic comedy It’s All Coming Back To Me with Sam Heughan and Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.