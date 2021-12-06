The fact that hayu is finally available in India has got us super excited!

One of the leading destinations for some of the most popular U.S. reality content series, hayu is a subscription-based streaming service that is now available in India. Fans of the U.S. reality shows like Keeping Up With The Kardashians, The Real Housewives, Million Dollar Listing, Botched can now binge these series and many more ad-free on hayu!

hayu offers over 300 reality TV shows based on different categories such as celebrity, property, fashion, dating, cooking and more. Whether you are a housewife who is a fan of drama, a fashionista, or loves to watch cooking videos, or a fan of interior decor, hayu has something to suit everyone’s palate.

If you have been watching snippets and short clips of the U.S. reality shows but with the interference of advertisements in between, then hayu is the best way to watch your favourite reality series ad-free! Along with this, you can also stay up to date with many episodes available to watch straight after they air in the U.S. How cool can it get!

Every season and spin-off of the original The Real Housewives series will be available on hayu. From Beverly Hills, Orange County, Salt Lake City, New York City to the much-awaited spin-off The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, you can binge from the very beginning plus watch new episodes the same day as the U.S. Our pick is The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which follows affluent, style-savvy women as they enjoy the lavish lifestyle that only Beverly Hills can provide. Delve into their world of luxury and privilege and get your own dose of entertainment!

For the fans of cooking reality series, Top Chef is a great option to watch with family and friends. The series is a hit reality competition series that celebrates the culinary arts with a fascinating window into the competitive, pressurized environment of world-class cookery and the restaurant business at the highest level.

Another trendsetting and drama-packed reality series that you will enjoy watching on hayu is Keeping Up With The Kardashians. It is about one of Hollywood’s most influential families (the Kardashian-Jenners), where the members are perpetually seeking fame, fortune and domestic bliss. Witness their marriages, break ups, babies, and the building of media and style empires as they are all put on full display and nothing remains hidden from the cameras. hayu has every episode ever of #KUWTK, as well as every spin-off.

For those of you who love home and design, Million Dollar Listings will keep you hooked! This series follows the lives of the most relentless realtors as they net a fortune selling multi-million dollar properties in the most exclusive neighborhoods of the U.S. In the series, each episode keeps up with these fast-moving, savvy agents as they juggle multiple demands on their time and try to keep their professional lives afloat.

Along with some of these popular series mentioned above, a plethora of other famous series such as Family Karma, Life of Kylie, Vanderpump Rules and Below Deck are also available. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and stream your favourite reality series on hayu today!