Gangubai Kathiawadi on OTT: Here's where you can watch Alia Bhatt's National Award-winning movie on its 3rd anniversary

Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most acclaimed movies of recent times. Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial was a recipient of multiple National Film Awards. Today, February 25, 2025, marks the 3rd anniversary of its theatrical release. On this special occasion, take the opportunity to enjoy the biographical crime drama on OTT. Read on to know where you can watch it digitally.

Where to Watch Gangubai Kathiawadi

The 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi is available to watch on the streaming platform Netflix. The audience can enjoy the engaging story from the comfort of their homes. If you missed out on this Alia Bhatt starrer in theaters upon its release or wish to rewatch it, there’s no better day than its anniversary.

Plot of Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi is the story of a woman who is sold into a br*thel at a very young age. The story showcases her rise to power and the many challenges she faces in her path.

The makers posted a special clip of important scenes from the film as they celebrated the milestone. The caption read, “The fight was not just for herself but for every woman who deserved respect! 3 years later, her journey continues to inspire strength and courage. Celebrating #3YearsOfGangubaiKathiawadi.”

Have a look!

Gangubai Kathiawadi premiered at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival and then received a lot of love in India. It won 5 National Awards, including Best Actress, Best Screenplay (Adapted), Best Dialogue, Best Editing, and Best Make-up Artist.

Advertisement

Cast and Crew of Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alongside Alia Bhatt, the cast includes Shantanu Maheshwari, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh, and Indira Tiwari in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the actor-director duo of Gangubai Kathiawadi, are set to reunite once again in Love & War. Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal will be playing the lead roles along with the actress. Love & War is slated to release in cinemas on March 20, 2026.