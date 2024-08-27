9 best Rajkummar Rao movies on Netflix that prove his acting prowess

Rajkummar Rao is one of those versatile actors who has grown from strength to strength in the Indian film industry. The actor might have had a humble beginning by playing small roles in movies like Rann, Love Sex Aur Dhokha, and others. But today, there are several best Rajkummar Rao movies on Netflix that the audience can’t stop binge-watching.

From Shahid to Kai Po Che!, Aligarh, Newton, and finally Stree 2, he has been part of nearly 40 films in the past decades. In this article, we have listed some of the entertaining films of the class actor that can be watched on this particular OTT platform.

9 best Rajkummar Rao movies on Netflix to watch any time of the week:

1. Srikanth

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Release year: 2024

Genre: Biography/Drama

If you’re a Rajkummar Rao fan then chances are you might have already watched this movie. But if you haven’t yet, this is your sign. Srikanth is a biographical film based on the life of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, it shows Rao in a titular role. The actor put so much effort into making his character look convincing that there was a time when his wife, actress Patralekhaa thought he would go blind with not letting your eyes rest.

2. Kai Po Che!

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri, Asif Basra

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Release year: 2013

Genre: Drama/Sport

Kai Po Che! is another brilliant film that features an equally talented cast. Based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel, The 3 Mistakes of My Life, the movie revolves around three men who aspire to change the façade of Indian cricket in India by opening a training academy to produce the country's next cricket stars. The award-winning film has its world premiere at the 63rd Berlin International Film Festival. Hence, it has to be on this list of best Rajkummar Rao movies on Netflix.

3. Bheed

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, Pankaj Kapur, Kritika Kamra

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Release year: 2023

Genre: Drama

There are some movies that even though do not end up making a huge impact on the box office, they end up becoming the audience’s favorite. Bheed is one such movie that narrated how a large number of people had to give up everything they made over the years and migrate to their home towns fearing the fatal pandemic and the COVID-19 lockdown.

4. Badhaai Do

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Gulshan Devaiah, Chum Darang, Sheeba Chaddha, Seema Pahwa

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Release year: 2022

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Not just serious dramas, sports, and biographical movies, Rao has also tickled many funny bones with his straight-face comedy in Badhaai Do. This is one of those entertainers that one should watch when they are in the mood for a no-brainer comic caper.

5. Bareilly Ki Barfi

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Seema Pahwa

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Release year: 2017

Genre: Comedy/Romance

Through Bareilly Ki Barfi, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari narrates the story of a free-spirited, tomboyish young girl who runs away from home after her family pressures her to get into an arranged marriage. But her life takes a funny turn when she crosses paths with two men, Chirag Dubey and Pritam Vidrohi.

6. Ludo

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Release year: 2020

Genre: Dark comedy

This Anurag Basu was originally released on Netflix and was received well by cinema lovers. Ludo showcases how different people with various life stories meet, thanks to a notorious don, and how their tales overlap.

7. Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 6.0/10

Release year: 2024

Genre: Drama/Sport

Earlier this year, Rao also featured in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. Helmed by Sharan Sharma and bankrolled by Karan Johar, the movie showcases the perfect partnership of an imperfect couple. Since the married youngsters share a love for cricket, the husband begins to train his wife who is a natural talent.

8. The White Tiger

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Release year: 2021

Genre: Crime/Drama

Ramin Bahrani picked up the best-selling novel by the same name and crafted it into a movie starring an impressive cast. It narrates how an ambitious driver Balram uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and become a wealthy businessman who employs scores like him.

9. Roohi

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma

IMDB Rating: 4.3/10

Release year: 2021

Genre: Horror/Comedy

Lastly, in this list of Rajkummar Rao movies on Netflix is Roohi. It’s a twisted tale about two friends who abduct a woman. But the story takes an interesting turn when one of them falls for their abductee and the other one is affectionate towards the spirit that possesses her.

That’s a wrap for this list of Rajkummar Rao movies on Netflix in Hindi. Have you watched them all?

