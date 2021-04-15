HEALTHY SKIN IS ALWAYS IN! Give your DRY and SENSITIVE SKIN the care of GSK’s PHYSIOGEL RANGE OF MOISTURIZERS

Bothered by dry and sensitive skin? We've got you covered!

If your answer is yes, chances are that you have sensitive skin(1).

Let’s understand sensitive skin better! However, always speak to your dermatologist to find out more about your sensitive skin

DRY & SENSITIVE SKIN: What is it?

IMAGE: GETTY Your skin is your body’s shield, acting as a barrier against irritants, allergens and elements. Normal, healthy skin is made of a layer of lipids, which locks in moisture and helps keep skin soft and supple. If this layer of lipids is compromised, your skin can lose moisture and become dehydrated and dry (1). Sensitivity occurs when the skin’s protective barrier function is compromised, causing the skin to become susceptible to external irritants, such as bacteria, chemical substances, allergens etc (1). Sensitive skin could be defined as the occurrence of redness and/or abnormal stinging, burning and tingling sensations (occasionally pain or itch) in response to multiple factors. Dry sensitive skin often reacts unpredictably and can appear anywhere on the body (2). DRY AND SENSITIVE SKIN: How to recognize (1,3,5)? Dry sensitive skin can occur on the face, lips, hands, body and scalp. Look for the below signs to identify sensitive skin (3). Approximately 70% of the population consider themselves to possess the characteristics of sensitive skin, and 50% of these patients with sensitive skin demonstrate these uncomfortable symptoms without accompanying visible signs of inflammation (3). DRY AND SENSITIVE SKIN: What are the triggers (4,5) Skin can become sensitive for many reasons, and at any time in life. Knowing the triggers and avoiding them can be helpful DRY & SENSITIVE SKIN: How to select a product? Certain do’s while selecting a product for sensitive skin on the face are (2) DRY & SENSITIVE SKIN: Importance of moisturization: Proper skin hydration helps to recover and maintain the skin protection barrier. Moisturizers with few components, hypo-allergenic; fragrance-free without perfume and without substances that can irritate the skin are advisable (1). Moisturizers with physiological lipids such as ceramides, cholesterol and fatty acids repair and restore the compromised skin barrier (6). There are various moisturizers available in the market that cater to sensitive skin. One such moisturizer which is specifically formulated for dry & sensitive skin is GSK’s Physiogel Hypoallergenic range of moisturizers. It contains BIOMIMIC technology that mimics the structure and composition of the skin’s moisture barrier (7,8,9). It works naturally and gently with the skin’s moisture barrier making it stronger, smoother and visibly healthier (7,8,9). It contains no colourants, perfumes or preservatives and is non-comedogenic So, you don’t have to worry about getting an allergic reaction from this moisturizer, for sure. This product definitely meets all your moisturization needs for sensitive skin. So, what are you waiting for? Give your sensitive skin all the love it deserves. References: I Duarte et al. An Bras Dermatol. 2017;92(4):521-5. A Inamdar et.al. Ind. J. Dermatol Venerol Leprol 2013; 79: 9-16 E. Berardesca et al. International Journal of Cosmetic Science, 2013, 35, 2–8 JE Taeberner Actas Dermosifiliogr. 2011;102(8):563---571 Misery et.al. JEADV 2016; 30 (1): 1-8 PM Elias Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol; 2018; 121: 653- 656 Data on file. PIF Reference Number: PHY000001. DMS (Derma-Membrane Structure) Concentrate Product Information. Data on file. Mullen, K & Glazenburg, E. Physiogel BioMimic technology (DMS®). 2012. Formulation MFC 522A as referenced in PIF. Data on file. PIF Reference Number: PHY522A03. Study in healthy volunteers to assess the comedogenic potential of physiogel body lotion by means of a cutaneous repeated patch application procedure. Hill Top Research Inc., Maldon, UK. Report Date: Aug 20 Disclaimer: The excerpt/extract/quote provided in this information memorandum (IM) is regarding a cosmetic product, registered under a cosmetic license under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and is only for reference purpose. Patients or the general public are notified to apply their own judgment on the appropriate usage of the cosmetic product. This material does not constitute any endorsement or recommendation of any kind. Please consult your registered medical practitioner for any concern or medical queries. Trade marks are owned by or licensed to the GSK group of companies Document No: PM-IN-PHY-OGM-210009 Date of Preparation: April 2021 Please report any adverse event with any GSK products at india.pharmacovigilance@gsk.com. For additional information please contact:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×