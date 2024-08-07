Hema Malini reacts to Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from Paris Olympics 2024: '100 grams matter a lot, lesson for all women and artistes'

The Indian contingent was in for a shock as wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was on her way to become the country’s first woman wrestler to reach the Olympics final by defeating World and Olympic 50kg champion Yui Susaki on Tuesday night, was eliminated for being overweight ahead of her final bout against USA’s Sarah Ann Hildebrandt on Wednesday (August 7, 2024). Now, BJP leader and actor Hema Malini has reacted to her disqualification stating that it is a lesson for all women and artists.

In a video shared by PTI, Malini was asked about her thoughts on Vinesh's disqualification from the Olympics 2024 and she said, "It is very surprising, and bada ajeeb sa bhi lagta hai ki 100 gm ki wjha se disualify hogai, toh kitna mehtav hai apne weight ko theek se rakhna, toh hum sabko issey seekh milna chahiye ki hum sab kalakaro ko, mahilao ko and sab ki 100 gm matters alot. We feel very sad for her, i wish she loses that 100 gm quickly, lekin milega nahi abhi".

(It feels strange that she was disqualified for being 100 gm overweight. It is important to keep the weight in check and even 100 gms matter. It is a lesson for all women and artists and I feel so sad for her I wish she would lose that 100 gm quickly but she would not get an opportunity)

Vinesh Phogat, competing in the 50 kg freestyle wrestling category, was found to be 100 grams over the weight limit for the game. Although she typically competes in the 53 kg category, she had reduced her weight to fit the 50 kg limit for the Paris Olympics. On the second day of weigh-ins, she exceeded the limit by just 100 grams. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has challenged her disqualification.

Phogat reportedly discovered last night that she was 1 kg over the limit. In an attempt to shed the excess weight, she spent the night cycling and exercising intensely, managing to lose 900 grams, according to sources. She stayed awake throughout the night, trying to adjust her weight before the competition.

After she was found over the limit, Indian officials requested additional time from the Olympics committee, but there was limited flexibility for negotiation, sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while expressing disappointment, commended Vinesh Phogat’s determination in a supportive message. He instructed IOA President PT Usha to file a strong appeal and advised exploring all possible avenues for redress.

Phogat had made history as the first Indian woman to reach the final of a wrestling event at the Olympics. Her disqualification, occurring just before she was set to win either gold or silver, has shocked the nation.

Despite being assured of a silver medal, Phogat’s disqualification means she will not secure any medal in the Paris Games.

Her initial bout in the Paris Games was notably challenging, as she faced Japanese wrestler Yui Susaki, an undefeated four-time world Olympic champion. Nevertheless, Phogat managed to make a significant impact.

