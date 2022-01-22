Here are the five reasons why Hunarbaaz-Desh Ki Shaan should be on everyone’s watchlist!

A one-of-a-kind talent hunt reality show that will keep you glued to your television screen, Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan is going to be released tonight at 9 PM on Colors and will air every Saturday and Sunday at the same time. We cannot wait to tune into the channel to watch some of the most jaw-dropping performances, from magic to beatboxing, flute playing, and so much more, right on the television screen! In this reality show, the rarest talents from all across the country will battle out against their contemporaries as they try to win the hearts of the supremely talented judges and the lovely audience.

Here are the five reasons why we think you shouldn’t miss watching it!

Karan, Parineeti, and Mithun Chakraborty As the Celebrity judges: The main catch of the show is that it will be judged by celebrities like ace Bollywood director Karan Johar, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, and veteran star Mithun Chakraborty. The trio judges will hunt for the best talent and judge the performances of the participants to give India its first ‘Hunarbaaz’! All the performers will get a chance to impress our superstars on television which we think is a huge opportunity in itself! A reality series for people of all ages: Hunarbaaz-Desh Ki Shaan is expected to be a kickass reality show that will bring together amazing talents from every nook and corner of the country, and give them a renowned platform to showcase their extraordinary talents or ‘hunars’. It does not matter how old you are or where you belong, this show is just the right place to emerge as a national star! Not your regular talent-hunt show: Unlike a dance or singing reality show, Hunarbaaz-Desh Ki Shaan will offer something more interesting other than these two art forms. Watch an 11-year-old entice the audience with his fantastic flute playing; a magician performing acts that will take your breath away; an acrobat duo making some trailblazing moves, and a pole dancer leaving you in awe of his flexibility! Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa as hosts: To make the show more interesting and livelier, the power couple of television, famed comedian Bharti Singh and television producer Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be hosting the show. So, it is obvious that our funny bones will be tickled by their humorous and engaging comic style! Weekends sorted: If you have been spending a lot of weekends at the home of late, what better way than watching a talent extravaganza right on your television screen! Since the show airs on Saturday and Sunday of every week, you can watch it with family and friends to enjoy a fun-packed night together!

Gear up for the biggest and most exciting talent hunt show that starts on Colors! We think there is no better way to entertain ourselves than watching these talented bunch rule our television screen!