Hrithik Roshan celebrates Diwali with girlfriend Saba Azad, dad Rakesh Roshan, sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan and more family members; see PICS

Hrithik Roshan is among the many B-town celebs who united with their families and loved ones to celebrate Diwali on November 1. A while ago, the Greek God of Bollywood dropped some inside visuals from his celebrations with his girlfriend Saba Azad, dad Rakesh Roshan, sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan and more family members.

The photo album that Hrithik Roshan posted on his Instagram showcases him having a blast with his entire family. Standing behind his lady love, actress and singer Saba Azad, he extended his hand as if giving a warm hug to his fans. The lovers were joined by Hrithik’s sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan, his cousin Pashmina Roshan, Sunaina Roshan, and others. The second family portrait also features mom Pinky Roshan, uncle Rajesh Roshan, and other close ones. “Happy Diwali beautiful people” he captioned the photos.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is currently filming for War 2 which is nearing its wrap. While he is busy with the actioner, an industry insider exclusively told Pinkvilla that he is set to make an appearance in Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha, the shooting for which will take place from November 9 in Mumbai.

“Hrithik Roshan as Agent Kabir is ready for a crossover in Alpha. The actor is excited as this would mark the first-ever crossover of his character in the YRF Spy Universe. He plays the part of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s mentor as a long-term plan of the universe,” the insider stated.

Advertisement

The source also revealed, “Aditya Chopra and director Shiv Rawail have designed an extended cameo that does justice to the aura of Hrithik Roshan and the legacy of Agent Kabir. It’s a well-written sequence, that comes in an apt situation through the narrative of Alpha. Hrithik will get a proper high-octane introduction in the tale, and the cameo will lead itself to a massive action block featuring the trio of Hrithik, Alia, and Sharvari.”

Having said that, the informer stated, “Hrithik as Kabir is one of the most special characters for everyone at YRF, as it’s only after War that the idea of Universe came into the ideation stage. The intent is to create an extended cameo that has been discussed for years, and being the perfectionist that he is, Hrithik will be training and rehearsing for his part from November 6 in Mumbai. It’s 3 days of prep, followed by 8 days of shoot.”

Advertisement

Are you excited to see Hrithik in Alpha with Alia and Sharvari?

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan to shoot for Alpha with Alia Bhatt & Sharvari from November 9 in Mumbai