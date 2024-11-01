Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha perform Diwali puja together; Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt add to the happiness

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated the festival of lights today, November 1. Earlier, the couple came down to their Mumbai residence, along with their daughter Raha to wish the media on the occasion of Diwali. They were seen in coordinated outfits, waving and smiling at the paps. Now, the Jigra actress dropped several unseen images, showcasing how the Kapoor and Bhatt families celebrated the Indian festival.

The photo album opens with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Raha Kapoor performing Diwali puja. While the parents were focused on the diyas placed in the thali, the little one gave all her attention to the camera. All three of them wore coordinated Indian outfits in mustard yellow.

While Alia stunned in a simple and elegant organza saree, the Animal star rocked a plain silk kurta with beige pants. As for their daughter, the little one wore a cute kurta-pant set probably made by the same designer who created RK’s look. Sharing the Diwali photo dump, Alia penned, “Lights, love, and precious moments. Happy Diwali.”

Take a look:

In the second image, Alia can be seen giving her sister Shaheen Bhatt a sweet side hug and they pose together. The following photo shows the lovely bond that the National Award-winning actress shares with her mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan. The next image is the cutest of them all.

Neetu Kapoor joined Alia and Ranbir in the Diwali puja. However, it was little Raha making adorable faces while sitting on her dad’s lap who won the cake. Some of the images also showcase the Raazi actress flaunting her stunning golden saree. Her hair and the flowers on it are just so apt for the look. She even made a rangoli with fresh flowers.

Apart from the Kapoors, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also celebrated Diwali today. They gave a massive gift to their fans by dropping an official glimpse of their baby girl. In the collab post, the couple also stated that they have named their child Dua Padukone Singh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in Alpha along with Munjya actress Sharvari while Ranbir has Ramayana in his kitty.

