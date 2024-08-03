IC814 The Kandahar Hijack Teaser: Vijay Varma, Dia Mirza, Naseeruddin Shah bring hard-hitting true story to life; series to release on THIS date

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of weapons.

Netflix India has unveiled the highly anticipated teaser for IC814: The Kandahar Hijack, a drama thriller based on the infamous hijacking of an Indian Airlines Airbus carrying approximately 188 passengers in late 1999. The limited series is set to premiere on Netflix on August 29, 2024.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the series will explore various aspects of the hijacking and the subsequent negotiations. The cast features Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Verma, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Arvind Swamy, and Patralekha, among others.

The story focuses on the events that transpired both on and off the plane. Indian Airlines flight IC 814 was hijacked shortly after takeoff from Kathmandu, marking it as the longest hijacking in Indian aviation history. The aircraft, with around 188 passengers onboard, was held hostage for seven days, flying from Kathmandu to Amritsar and then to Lahore, where it was refueled. It subsequently departed for Dubai before finally reaching Taliban-controlled Kandahar, where all passengers were released on December 31, 2000.

Among the three terrorists released in exchange for the hostages was Jaish-e-Mohammad leader Masood Azhar. The then Foreign Minister, Jaswant Singh, traveled to Kandahar with the terrorists, where they were handed over to the Afghan Taliban.

Earlier, at a Netflix event, director Sinha discussed the series, describing the situation aboard the aircraft as follows: The plane was 30,000 feet above the ground, controlled by armed and dangerous individuals whose demands were unknown. It was uncertain whether their demands could be met to ensure the passengers' safety or what lengths people on the ground would go to in order to negotiate a safe resolution.

Sinha highlighted the challenges faced both inside the aircraft and beyond geographical boundaries as it landed in four different countries over a single night.

He described IC814: The Kandahar Hijack as a realistic portrayal of the 1999 hijacking, capturing the events within the aircraft, the War Room in Delhi, and the Negotiation Station in Kandahar. According to Sinha, the series tells the story of how unexpected heroes emerged from an unprecedented crisis during those seven days of chaos, skill, and diplomacy.

