Jaat OTT Verdict: Box Office, Twitter review of Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's massy action movie

Sunny Deol starrer mass action drama Jaat is now streaming on OTT screens. The movie, directed by Gopichand Malineni, dropped on Netflix today, on June 5, 2025, after almost 55 days since its theatrical debut. Social media has been buzzing ever since it arrived on the streaming platform. If you are planning to watch the larger-than-life story of Jaat on your digital screens, take a look at what netizens have to say about it.

What do netizens have to say about Jaat?

Jaat received a majorly positive reception during its OTT release. While a major section of the audience hailed Sunny Deol as a true-blue action superstar, a few found it a guilty pleasure. Since the movie has been released in Telugu and Hindi on the streaming giant, the South audience is connecting it to real-life horrific events.

Other than Sunny Deol, the audience is also rooting for Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh, who played the negative roles to the bone. The film's high-on-steroid action blocks and emotional depth are getting much attention on social media.

Check out the Retro OTT verdict by netizens below:

Jaat's box office performance, emerges as a successful venture

Released on April 10, Jaat enjoyed a decent theatrical run. It ran in cinemas for three to four weeks, despite facing tough competition from Kesari Chapter 2 and Raid 2. The mid-sized movie may not have achieved a Clean Hit verdict, but its box office performance still turned out better than many recent Bollywood movies. The movie wrapped up its worldwide box office journey at Rs 112 crore gross. Out of which, Rs 102 crore gross came from the Indian markets, while the rest, Rs 9.50 crore, was contributed by the foreign territories.

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat emerged as a successful venture at the box office. The movie has already been renewed for its sequel. The second installment of the mass entertainer is currently in its scripting stage.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

